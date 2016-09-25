Preview: Lions at Packers

Once upon a time, Aaron Rodgers recorded passer ratings of at least 100 more consistently than any quarterback in league history. That's no longer the case for Rodgers, who will look to end a 12-game streak of sub-100 passer ratings when the Green Bay Packers face the NFC North rival Detroit Lions on Sunday in their home opener.

Rodgers is the only quarterback to register a 100-plus passer rating in six consecutive seasons, but he has failed to hit triple digits in a game since Week 6 of 2015. One person not buying into the talk of Rodgers' demise is Lions coach Jim Caldwell. “I know often times that people like to criticize, but let me just tell you something: The guy is phenomenal," Caldwell said. "The guy has talent coming out of his ears. He can make every throw. He can run. He’s just a great leader. What are you talking about? He’s exceptional.” Quarterback Matt Stafford and Detroit's pass-happy offense will test a Green Bay defense that was singed in the air by the Vikings last week. The Lions ended a 24-year losing streak at Lambeau Field with an 18-16 win last November, but the Packers avenged that defeat with a 27-23 victory at Detroit 2 1/2 weeks later.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -7.5. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE LIONS (1-1): While Detroit's offense has relied primarily on the passing game, Stafford will be facing a larger burden after starting running back Ameer Abdullah underwent foot surgery and was placed on injured reserve. Theo Riddick will get first crack at taking over as the lead back, although he has thrived in more of a pass-catching role, tying for the league lead among running backs in 2015 with 80 receptions. Free-agent signee Marvin Jones has been Stafford's top target through two games and hauled in eight catches for 118 yards in last week's 16-15 home loss to Tennessee. The defense is hurting with three linemen and three linebackers all sitting out practice Wednesday.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (1-1): The popular school of thought was that Rodgers would return to his MVP level with the return of top wide receiver Jordy Nelson after missing the entire 2015 season, but he has thrown for a combined 412 yards and has a completing percentage of 57.1 over the first two games. Nelson has a touchdown reception in each of the first two games, but he and fellow wideout Randall Cobb are each averaging under 10 yards on 11 catches apiece. Eddie Lacy is averaging 4.3 yards on 26 carries, but Green Bay's biggest concern is a pass defense that is surrendering 277 yards and is expected to be without starting cornerback Sam Shields on Sunday due to a concussion.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rodgers is 11-3 against the Lions but has not thrown for 300 yards since the home loss to Detroit on Nov. 15.

2. Stafford has at least two touchdowns passes in the last three meetings versus Green Bay.

3. Lacy has rushed for 199 yards in the last two home matchups against Detroit.

PREDICTION: Packers 27, Lions 20