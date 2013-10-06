Packers 22, Lions 9: James Jones had an 83-yard touchdown catch and Mason Crosby booted five field goals as Green Bay extended its home winning streak against Detroit to 23 games.

Aaron Rodgers completed 20-of-30 passes for 274 yards and rookie Eddie Lacy gained 99 yards on 23 carries for the Packers (2-2), who haven’t lost to the Lions at home since Dec. 15, 1991. Jones finished with four receptions for 127 yards.

Matthew Stafford threw for 262 yards on 25-of-40 passing for Detroit (3-2), which has dropped 15 of its last 16 overall meetings with Green Bay. Reggie Bush had 13 carries for 44 yards as the Lions gained only 64 yards on the ground. Detroit was without its biggest offensive weapon in receiver Calvin Johnson, who was inactive due to a knee injury.

Neither club was able to find its way into the end zone in the first half as Crosby converted kicks of 26 and 52 yards before David Akers got the Lions on the board with a 53-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Less than two minutes after a 31-yard kick by Crosby, a wide-open Jones hauled in a pass from Rodgers and raced down the left sideline with 3:12 left in the third to give the Packers a 16-3 lead.

Crosby added field goals of 42 and 45 yards in the fourth quarter before Stafford connected with Kris Durham for a 13-yard touchdown with 2:06 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Lions failed to reach double digits after entering the game as the NFL’s third-highest scoring team with 122 points. ... Jones had a 27-yard touchdown catch overturned by video replay late in the fourth quarter as the officials ruled he did not stay in bounds. ... Lacy, who returned from a concussion, fell a yard shy of giving Green Bay its third consecutive 100-yard rusher. The Packers hadn’t had a player reach the century mark on the ground in 44 straight regular-season games before James Stark and rookie Johnathan Franklin each accomplished the feat in their previous two contests.