Hardy-less Panthers still too much for Lions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Even without one of their top defenders, the Carolina Panthers had plenty of reinforcements on that side of ball and their starting quarterback back on offense.

Those were enough to subdue the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Cam Newton engineered two touchdown drives of 70 or more yards in the second half as the Panthers overcame offensive sluggishness in a 24-7 victory over the Lions at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina played without defensive end Greg Hardy, who was inactive for the game amid scrutiny involving a domestic violence case. Coach Ron Rivera took responsibility for the decision to have Hardy sit out less than a week after the domestic violence issue became a headline topic as related to Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice.

“When a guy goes down or a guy’s not active, somebody else has to step up,” Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said.

Mario Addison turned out to be a capable replacement, logging 2 1/2 sacks for a defense that didn’t miss a beat.

“We’ve got a great D-line,” Addison said. “(Without) Greg Hardy, we had big shoes to fill. We know we have to play as a team.”

Rivera said Hardy has not been ruled out for upcoming games and expects him to be back on the field at some point.

“This is a very serious situation and set of circumstances,” he said. “We are going to work things out and hopefully we get it right.”

Newton, making his season debut after sitting out the opening victory at Tampa Bay because of injured ribs, connected on 22 of 34 passes for 281 yards.

Kicker Graham Gano was perfect on three field-goal attempts and also recovered a fumble for the Panthers.

“We had a slow start,” Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin said. “We showed we got better.”

Detroit lost three turnovers and wasted first-half scoring chances.

“Turnovers, that’s one thing we have to fix,” Lions tight end Joseph Fauria said. “We left points on the board and that’s one thing we can fix.”

Carolina’s offense was trouble spot for the Panthers until a third-quarter drive.

They answered Detroit’s only touchdown with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Newton to receiver Jason Avant.

Running back Jonathan Stewart’s 2-yard touchdown run with 7:26 came before receiver Jerricho Cotchery’s two-point conversion reception from Newton, pushing the Panthers’ lead to 21-7.

When Gano recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers were sitting in good shape after he booted a 38-yard field goal with less than five minutes remaining.

“They had some good enthusiasm in the fourth (quarter) to finish it off,” Detroit offensive guard Rob Sims said.

Lions quarterback Matt Stafford completed 27 of 48 passes for 291 yards and one interception.

The Lions (1-1) went ahead on their first possession of the third quarter, a touchdown coming on Stafford’s 1-yard pass to fullback Jed Collins. A key play on the eight-snap drive was rookie tight end Eric Ebron’s 17-yard reception on a deflected pass.

The Panthers broke a scoreless tie on Gano’s 29-yard field goal with 7:58 to play in the first half. That capped a 14-play, 77-yard drive that included two third-down pickups.

Gano was good from 53 yards out at the 1:11 mark of the second quarter.

The Lions were in Carolina territory twice in the first quarter and had nothing to show for it. Detroit’s first possession ended with Nate Freese’s missed 49-yard field goal and another drive was nixed by running back Joique Bell’s fumble.

Freese missed again from 49 yards out in the second quarter.

NOTES: The Panthers deactivated DE Greg Hardy prior to the game, a move made after days of speculation regarding his status based on an offseason charge of domestic violence involving a former girlfriend. Two days earlier, the Panthers insisted he would be in the starting lineup. ... The Lions lost CB Nevin Lawson to a third-quarter foot injury. ... OT Garrett Reynolds was in his first game with the Lions after he was signed several days earlier. He is a sixth-year pro, returning to the state where he played collegiately at North Carolina for his first game (and first start) with Detroit. ... RB DeAngelo Williams was inactive for the Panthers, with RB Jonathan Stewart starting in his place. Williams rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns the last time the Lions visited Charlotte in 2008. ... The Lions are home against Green Bay next week in their first NFC North Division game of the season. ... The Panthers are home again next week with a Sunday night game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.