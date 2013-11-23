Detroit Lions - PlayerWatch

WR Nate Burleson (forearm) was a full participant Friday and is expected to play Sunday as he was listed as probable. He has been out since breaking his left forearm in a one-vehicle crash on I-696 on Sept. 24, but he’s practiced on a limited basis for the last two weeks. Burleson said for him not to play Sunday, there would have to be a “major setback.”

RB Joique Bell (Achilles) was listed as question to play Sunday despite practicing Friday.

S Glover Quin (ankle) is listed as questionable to play against Tampa Bay.

CB Bill Bentley (knee) was listed as probable Friday. He has been out since Week 8.

RT Corey Hilliard (knee), out since Week 8, is listed as probable but it appears rookie LaAdrian Waddle will continue to start at right tackle.

TE Brandon Pettigrew continues to practice with a heavy brace on his left knee. He was limited Friday.

DE Israel Idonije (knee) was listed as questionable Friday.

DE Ziggy Ansah (ankle) was listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since Week 8.