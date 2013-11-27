Detroit Lions - PlayerWatch

MLB Stephen Tulloch, whose 91 tackles leads the team, will play in his 124th consecutive game Thursday. Among defensive players, only Washington’s London Fletcher (251) has a longer streak.

C Dominic Raiola will play in his 200th game for the Lions on Thursday. That will tie him with Wayne Walker (1958-1972) for the most among non-kickers. Only Jason Hanson (327) played in more games with the team.

CB Chris Houston (foot) had an MRI Monday and the results were not immediately known. He did not practice Tuesday and isn’t expected to play Thursday.

WR Calvin Johnson (knee) did not practice Tuesday, but he was on the practice field and went through stretching. He also took mental reps during the first team installations. His status won’t be known until Thursday, but he is expected to play.

S Louis Delmas (knee) was limited Tuesday. In a normal week, he would not get on the practice field until Thursday.

LB Travis Lewis missed practice Tuesday to tend to a personal matter.

S Don Carey, who has filled in at nickel, could see more action at safety this week. Both starting safeties Louis Delmas (knee) and Glover Quin (ankle) are dealing with injuries.

LT Riley Reiff graded out as the team’s best run blocker Sunday and allowed only two quarterback pressures.

DE Israel Idonije continues to be limited with knee soreness.

RG Larry Warford had his roughest week of the season dealing with Bucs Gerald McCoy. McCoy beat him for eight quarterback pressures, according to ProFootballFocus.com.

CB Darius Slay, who was benched after Week 3, will get the start, most likely at right cornerback, if Chris Houston (foot) can’t play.