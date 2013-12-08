Detroit Lions - PlayerWatch

RB Reggie Bush slipped pre-game and may have aggravated his calf injury, according to ESPN. If Bush can’t play, Joique Bell and Theo Riddick will share the workload.

RBs Joique Bell and Theo Riddick could share the workload against the Eagles with Reggie Bush reportedly aggravating his calf injury pre-game and returning to the locker room.

RBs Theo Riddick and Joique Bell could share the workload against the Eagles with Reggie Bush reportedly aggravating his calf injury pre-game and returning to the locker room.