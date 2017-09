TE Eric Ebron is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury.

RB Reggie Bush is doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury.

TE Joseph Fauria is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury.

TE Brandon Pettigrew is doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Atlanta Falcons with a foot injury.