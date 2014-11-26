Detroit Lions - PlayerWatch

G Rodney Austin was signed by the Lions from their practice squad Tuesday (Nov. 25).

RB Reggie Bush (ankle) was limited, but should return after sitting the past two games.

SS James Ihedigbo (knee) was limited, but should play Thursday.

WR Calvin Johnson (ankle) was limited in practice Tuesday, but should be available Thursday vs. the Bears.

CB Rashean Mathis (ankle) was limited, but should play Thursday.

DE George Johnson (foot) was limited, but should play Thursday.

SLB Ashlee Palmer (concussion) was limited, and his status for Thursday is up in the air.

FS Glover Quin (back) was limited, but should play Thursday.

LB Jerrell Harris was signed by the Lions to their practice squad Tuesday (Nov. 25).

LT Riley Reiff (knee) was out Tuesday and his status is doubtful to play Thursday, the first start he’ll miss in the past two years.

RG Larry Warford (knee) was out and will likely miss his third straight game.

DT Nick Fairley (knee) was out and will likely miss his fourth straight game.

DE Ezekiel Ansah (elbow) was limited, but played through the injury Sunday and should play Thursday.