Detroit Lions - PlayerWatch

C Lemuel Jeanpierre was signed by the Detroit Lions on Wednesday. Jeanpierre joins the Lions following a five-year career with the Seattle Seahawks (2011-15), with whom he appeared in 63 games (11 starts). He played in 10 contests last season for Seattle, including both of the team's two playoff games at Minnesota and Carolina. Entering his sixth NFL campaign, Jeanpierre began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Carolina in 2010 before joining the Seahawks' practice squad later that season. In addition to his 63 career regular-season games, he has appeared in nine postseason games.