Detroit Lions - PlayerWatch

TE Brian Leonhardt was released from the Lions' practice squad. He was added to the practice squad this season after being waived by the Vikings.

CB D'Joun Smith was signed to the Lions' practice squad. The 5-11, 193-pound Smith comes to Detroit after appearing in four games in 2015 as a rookie for the Colts. He was originally selected by the Colts in the third round (65th overall) of the 2015 draft out of Florida Atlantic, finishing last season with one special teams tackle and one fumble recovery.