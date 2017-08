QB Jake Rudock was promoted to the Lions' active roster from the practice squad. Rudock was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. He played one season for the Wolverines in 2015 after beginning his college career at Iowa, where he was a two-year starter. In the preseason, Rudock appeared in all four games for the Lions and finished 30-of-51 passing for 333 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 96.3.