Detroit Lions - PlayerWatch

TE Brandon Pettigrew, a former first-round draft pick, was waived after Detroit moved him earlier this week from the physically unable to perform list to the non-football injury list. Pettigrew, 31, had not played since tearing his ACL in December 2015. He spent the offseason rehabbing and was placed on the PUP list prior to training camp. Pettigrew, the 20th overall pick out of Oklahoma State in 2009, played 93 career games (85 starts) with the Lions, making 301 receptions for 2,965 yards and 17 touchdowns.