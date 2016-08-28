Flacco returns with sharp showing in Ravens' win over Lions

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco was sharp in his first live action since last year's knee surgery and the Ravens won their third straight preseason game by routing the Detroit Lions 30-9 on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Flacco played one quarter and led the Ravens to a scoring drive on the team's first possession. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 94 yards.

However, Baltimore tight end Benjamin Watson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles on the first play of the game.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played the entire first half and completed 14 of 23 passes for 95 yards and an interception that led to a Baltimore touchdown. He was also sacked twice.

The Ravens led 6-3 midway through the second quarter on field goals by Justin Tucker from 40 and 27 yards. Matt Prater converted a 28-yard attempt, but missed from 53 yards for the Lions (1-2).

Baltimore extended the lead to 13-3 on a 25-yard pass from Ryan Mallett to Jeremy Butler with 2:48 left in the second quarter. That play was set up by a 17-yard run by rookie Kenneth Dixon, who suffered a knee sprain later in the half and did not return.

Anthony Levin's interception gave Baltimore the ball on the Lions' 15, and three plays later, Mallet scored from the 1. Prater made a 60-yard field goal as time expired to cut the margin to 20-6 at the break.

Backup kicker Wil Lutz hit a 39-yard field goal and third-string quarterback Josh Johnson scored a 1-yard touchdown that rounded out the scoring for Baltimore. A fumble by Ravens rookie running back Stephen Houston set a up a 33-yard field goal by Detroit's Devon Bell.