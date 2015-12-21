Preview: Lions at Saints

A pair of teams that harbored playoff aspirations but are now reduced to playing out the string will square off when the New Orleans Saints host the Detroit Lions on Monday night. The Lions expected to be in the hunt for the NFC North title while the Saints hoped to contend for the NFC South, but both teams are mired in the basement of their respective divisions.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees threw a pair of scoring passes last week to move past Dan Marino (420) for fourth place on the all-time list, but he said such milestones are not his main focus. “For me, at this stage of my career, it is about winning,” Brees said. “It is about finding a way to win another championship. I want to go win another championship.” While the Saints halted a four-game losing streak with a 24-17 victory at Tampa Bay last week, Detroit dropped its second in a row following a three-game winning streak with a 21-14 setback at St. Louis. The Lions are 1-5 on the road, including three defeats during their season-opening five-game losing streak.

TV: 8:30 ET, ESPN. LINE: Saints -3. O/U: 51

ABOUT THE LIONS (4-9): Matthew Stafford has played well over the past five weeks with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions and has put up some huge numbers against the Saints, averaging 362.3 yards passing in the past three meetings (playoffs included). Golden Tate had nine catches and a pair of touchdowns a week ago, but star wideout Calvin Johnson was held to one reception after hauling in four touchdown passes over the previous two weeks. Detroit’s running game ranks last in the NFL at 79.3 yards per game, while defensive end Ezekiel Ansah is among the bright spots on the other side of the ball.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (5-8): New Orleans ranks last in the league in points allowed (30.5) and is 31st in total yards surrendered (414.8), although it permitted a season-low 291 yards in last week’s victory. Brees halted a six-game interception streak against the Buccaneers and received some surprising support from fourth-string running back Tim Hightower, who had sat out the previous three seasons but had 85 yards on 28 carries in his first extensive action since 2011. Rookie Willie Snead returned to the lineup after a one-game absence and had seven receptions for 122 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Saints have won 16 of their last 17 prime-time games (playoffs included).

2. Ansah has 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the past 10 games.

3. Brees has thrown for 795 yards with six TDs and one interception in his last two Monday Night Football appearances.

PREDICTION: Saints 27, Lions 23