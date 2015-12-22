Efficient Stafford leads Lions past Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- For opposing NFL quarterbacks, the incredibly generous New Orleans Saints defense is the gift that keeps giving.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford became the latest grateful recipient of the Saints’ charity, throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns in surgically directing the Lions to a 35-27 victory over the Saints on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“His stats said it all -- 22 of 25, which is (near) perfection,” said Detroit receiver Golden Tate, who caught touchdown passes of 1 and 5 yards to help the Lions (5-9) build a 28-3 lead early in the second half and then hang on.

Stafford’s 148.6 passer rating was a career high. The 35 points were the most Detroit ever scored in a prime-time road game.

“Obviously, any time that you are 88 percent (22 of 25), that is rare,” Detroit coach Jim Caldwell said. “It is very difficult to do that versus air. He did a nice job. He spread it around quite a bit.”

Stafford said, “It’s a team effort when you have an efficient night like that, and everybody did their part. Obviously, guys are getting open and making catches, and they are blocking up front. All I was trying to do was be accurate with it.”

The Saints entered the game having allowed opposing quarterbacks to compile a league-high 114.2 passer rating. With Stafford’s three scoring passes, all in the first half, the Saints have allowed 39 passing touchdowns in 14 games, worst in the NFL.

Protecting a 21-3 lead at the end of the first half, the Lions’ defense also made a critical goal-line stand, holding the Saints without points on five cracks inside the 5-yard line. New Orleans coach Sean Payton said the goal-line failure was the result of “a couple of snafus” on the part of game officials.

It all started when Saints quarterback Drew Brees appeared to hit receiver Brandin Cooks for a 29-yard touchdown that could have cut the deficit to 21-10, but the replay review clearly showed Cooks was down at the 1-yard line.

On second-and-goal from the 1, running back Tim Hightower fought off a backfield collision to stretch out for an apparent touchdown, but the Saints were flagged for illegal procedure because reserve tackle Senio Kelemete, inserted for extra blocking, failed to report as an eligible receiver.

Payton disputed the penalty, saying Kelemete reported.

“He was in for the prior play, and the explanation I got was that he never reported,” Payton said. “My question was, ‘Well, if he never reported, why didn’t we throw a penalty (flag) on that first play?’ Senio is one of the smartest guys on our team.”

With the Saints trailing by 18 points, Payton rolled the dice by going for a touchdown at the Lions’ 1. The gamble appeared to pay off when Brees hit receiver Marques Colston in the end zone, but guard Jahri Evans was flagged for being downfield illegally. Since there was no time left on the clock and an offensive penalty inside the final two minutes requires a 10-second runoff, the Lions escaped without giving up a point.

“That was huge just before the half,” Detroit coach Jim Caldwell said. “They ended up not getting any points at all, which we were fortunate.”

When running back Ameer Abdullah raced 15 yards untouched for a touchdown on Detroit’s first series of the second half, the Lions led 28-3.

The Saints responded with 17 points over the next 9:57 on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brees to Cooks, a 22-yard field goal by kicker Kai Forbath, and an 11-yard Brees strike to Colston, cutting the deficit to 28-20 with 10:06 left.

Colston’s score was set up by Abdullah’s fumble, which linebacker Hau‘oli Kikaha forced and recovered at the Detroit 38.

However, the Lions put the game away on running back Joique Bell’s 1-yard run with 5:24 left, making it 35-20. Abdullah made the big play on the drive, converting a third-and-1 with a 21-yard run on a quick pitch around right end to the New Orleans 24.

Brees’ 1-yard pass to tight end Benjamin Watson made it 35-27 with 1:55 remaining, but Detroit wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who caught just one pass for 19 yards, made his biggest haul of the night by recovering the onside kick.

Abdullah ripped off a 36-yard run to the New Orleans 9. Even though kicker Matt Prater missed a 38-yard field goal -- his first miss of the season after converting on all 17 previous attempts -- the Saints had just nine seconds left.

The loss assured the Saints (5-9) of their second consecutive losing season for the first time since the Mike Ditka era (1998-99). New Orleans has had losing seasons three of the past four years.

NOTES: Saints QB Drew Brees injured his right foot in the first half but returned after having the foot taped. “I just had to keep it moving because it was getting stiff, but we were able to manage it,” Brees said. “I don’t know exactly what we have going on here, but we will see after the MRI (exam Tuesday).” ... WR Golden Tate’s two-touchdown performance was his fifth multi-touchdown game for the Lions. ... Saints CB Brandon Browner set an NFL record with his 23rd penalty of the season. A handful of other penalties against Browner were declined.