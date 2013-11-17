Preview: Lions at Steelers

The Detroit Lions attempt to maintain their hold on first place in the NFC North when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Detroit owns a one-game division lead over Chicago and Green Bay thanks to a 21-19 road triumph over the Bears in Week 10. Calvin Johnson had a pair of touchdown catches, including a 14-yarder with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, as the Lions ended their five-game losing streak against Chicago.

Detroit looks to snap a nine-game road winless streak against Pittsburgh, which is seeking its third straight home victory. The Steelers occupy the basement in the AFC North despite having won three of their last five contests. Jerricho Cotchery made his fourth touchdown reception in two games last week as Pittsburgh posted a 23-10 win over Buffalo.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Lions -1. O/U: 47.

ABOUT THE LIONS (6-3): Johnson increased his career touchdown reception total to 63, overtaking Herman Moore for the top spot on the franchise list. Johnson and quarterback Matthew Stafford have formed a dangerous combination, with the former leading the league in average receiving yards (113.0) and tied for second in TD catches (nine) and the latter fourth in both yards (2,836) and scoring passes (19). Johnson had one reception against Pittsburgh on Oct. 11, 2009 before suffering a right knee injury.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (3-6): Pittsburgh will need its defense to continue its strong play to keep the Lions from notching their third straight win. The Steelers have allowed an average of 201.3 passing yards, the fourth-best mark in the NFL, and held Buffalo to 227 total yards last week. Pittsburgh’s running game has improved of late, as the team has eclipsed the 100-yard plateau in three of the last four games, but it still ranks 28th in the league with an average of 80.6 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pittsburgh has won three straight and 11 of the last 13 overall meetings between the teams.

2. Detroit is atop its division this late in the season for the first time since 1999, when it led the NFC Central.

3. The Lions are 0-8-1 in Pittsburgh since posting a 31-28 victory in 1955.

PREDICTION: Lions 34, Steelers 23