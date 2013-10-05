Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

Progress is measured a lot of different ways. Here is one: The Detroit Lions are 21-19 in their last 40 regular season games dating back to the end of the 2010 season. They were 4-36 in the previous 40 games.

Coach Jim Schwartz wasn’t accepting any applause.

”We will probably classify that with, hadn’t won in Washington in forever and stuff like that,“ he said. ”I honestly don’t know if that means anything to the players that are on the field. We don’t carry around any banners that say we are 21-19.

“Obviously we are trying to improve. We are in an absolute race right now to correct mistakes, plug-in for injured guys, find out things we can rely on and things that we are good at, and every team in the league is the same way. ”

The Lions, as Schwartz said, are only at the quarter pole of the NFL season. They are off to a 3-1 start and are 2-0 in the NFC North. But there is a lot of race still left to be run.

“Our focus is ahead and not what has been in the past,” he said. “Our focus is a lot more immediate than that and that’s just our personality.”

That is probably a good way to go about it, especially since the most immediate business is playing the Packers in Green Bay. Even the most casual Lions observer can tell you that it’s been since Dec. 15, 1991 that the Lions beat the Packers in Wisconsin; 21 straight losses.

But again, Schwartz isn’t going to stress or be stressed about history.

”I think that it would certainly be a big win for us,“ he said. ”Number one, it would be our fourth win of the year. Number two, it would make us 3-0 in our division. It would give us another chance to put a loss on a division opponent. We certainly want to end the streak, but that’s not our rallying cry.

“Our rallying cry is (it‘s) Green Bay and division game. Those are the things that will mean more to the players.”

As quirky as Lambeau Field can be, the problem for the Lions over the years hasn’t necessarily been the venue.

”It’s the 11 players that they’re putting on the field,“ Schwartz said. ”That’s always thing that you’re worried about. When we play at Minnesota, at Chicago and at Green Bay they’re all tough places to play. I don’t know if there is a place in the NFL that you would say is not a tough road game.

“You don’t win or lose the game because of the name of the stadium or what happened in the past. You win because the 11 you’re putting on the field and the 11 the opponents are putting on the field and who executes the best.”

Schwartz was asked to assess the team after the first quarter of the season and he ticked off the 3-1 record, that they’ve already won two division games when they didn’t win any last season; that the defense is forcing turnovers and scoring points which it didn’t do last year, and the offense is showing more balance and explosiveness than the last two years.

“But,” he added, “the last 12 games are not going to hinge on what happened in the first four. The first four are over with. Our job is to learn from them and move on. The teams that do the best job with that are the teams that will be successful over the long haul.”

As with every team, the forecast is for stormy weather ahead - road games at Green Bay and Cleveland then home battles against Cincinnati and Dallas. But Schwartz said he thinks his team is better equipped to ride out storms than it was a year ago.

”We are going to have ups and downs and things we are going to have to deal with, but I think our personality as a team, we have been battle-tested in a lot of ways,“ he said. ”We have been through some rough spots and I think we can lean on that as we go forward.

“I like the personality of our team when it comes to dealing with adversity, the inevitable adversity that comes for all 32 teams in the NFL.”

SERIES HISTORY: 166th regular-season meeting. Packers elad series, 93-65-7 and have lost 14 of the last 15. They have not won in Wisconsin (playing both in Milwaukee and Green Bay) since 1991. That’s 21 straight regular season losses (22 counting a playoff game in that span). The last Lions win came at Ford Field in 2010 and it was engineered by third-string quarterback Drew Stanton. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown for 2,239 yards with 18 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in eight full games against the Lions, was knocked out of that game early with a concussion.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--Lions vice chairman Bill Ford Jr. doesn’t speak publicly often, especially not about his football team. But when he does, he doesn’t mince words. Speaking Tuesday night at the team’s annual Courage House Dinner at Ford Field, he answered a question about the atmosphere at Ford Field during the Lions’ 40-32 victory over Chicago Sunday.

“It was really alive, and it was alive when we played the same bunch of thugs on Monday night a couple years ago,” Ford said. A Lions spokesman said Ford was joking about calling the Bears “thugs,” but Ford didn’t address the media after the dinner. Not sure the folks in Chicago will find it all that funny.

--Quarterback Matthew Stafford is releasing his passes quicker than any quarterback in the league, which explains why he has been sacked three times, fewest in the league. Stafford, though, doesn’t see what the fuss is about. “I‘m not a guy that wants to sit around and hold the ball and take a bunch of sacks,” he said. “I’ll throw an incompletion before I take a sack. I don’t like lost yardage plays, just like everybody else. That’s just kind of in my makeup to get rid of the ball rather than sit there and put my offensive line in a bad spot. They’re doing a great job of protecting me at the same time and keeping me upright. We’re just trying to give defenses a lot of different looks. It’s not perfect, but we’re getting there.”

--The Lions have the best third-down defense in the league through four games. The Bears were 1-for-13 in third down conversions against the Lions Sunday. The Redskins converted six of 13 on third down, more than the other three opponents combined. The Cardinals were 1 for 11 and the Vikings 2 for 10. “I think our defensive staff and (coordinator) Gunther Cunningham do a good job at preparing the players for what opponents do,” coach Jim Schwartz said. “I think we work hard to put our players in good positions and let them do what they do the best. I think it’s just a result of that. I’d caution reading anything into any stat at four weeks of the season.”

--Safety Louis Delmas, who has missed 13 games the last two seasons because of knee injuries, has played 273 of the Lions’ 275 defensive snaps through four games.

“That’s a credit to a lot of things,” Delmas said on Tuesday. “The program they got me on, with the days on and days off, the things I do at home, all of the physical therapy, all of that has gone into helping me stay on the field. I give the coaches credit and the trainers credit for doing what they are doing to keep me right.” Delmas is playing on an incentive-laden two-year, $9.45 million contract. He got a $1 million signing bonus in May and only his $715,000 base salary is guaranteed. He can earn another $109,000 per game if he plays 42 percent of the snaps.

--There used to be a perception that the Lions were built for turf fields. That perception may have faded in the last couple of years, but on Wednesday, safety Glover Quin debunked it completely. “Guys who are fast on turf are going to be fast on grass,” he said. “Guys who are slow on turf are going to be slow on grass. The parity is always going to be the same. If I can’t outrun you on grass, then I can’t outrun you on turf.” The Lions are 2-0 on turf and 1-1 on grass this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: 7, 4 and 2 - The Lions’ margin of defeat in the last three games at Lambeau Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think I will ever have a friend who’s a quarterback, especially one I see twice a year. But off the field, he’s good people. I enjoy being around him.” -- Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Kevin Ogletree was signed after working out for the Lions on Wednesday. He was released by Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Ogletree, 26, started one game this season and had eight catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. He spent the four previous seasons in Dallas where he did his best work in 2011 and 2012. He posted 47 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns with the Cowboys in those two seasons. It was not immediately clear who the Lions will release to make room for Ogletree.

--RB Reggie Bush is second in the NFL averaging 144.3 yards from scrimmage. He has amassed 433 yards. He’s rushed for 254 yards (5.3 average) in three games and is on pace to set a career high in rushing yards (1,086 in 2011).

--WR Calvin Johnson has had big games against the Packers. In the last three meetings he has 26 receptions for 505 yards and two touchdowns.

--DT Nick Fairley has played two games against the Packers. He has three sacks and two forced fumbles. Against the last five NFC North opponents, he has 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

--RG Larry Warford had a big day Sunday against the Bears. All six of Reggie Bush’s runs of 10 or more yards, including the 37-yard touchdown run, came through holes opened on the right side by Warford.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Calvin Johnson missed his second straight practice with knee soreness. “I‘m all right,” Johnson said. “I can’t talk about injuries though. That’s our rule. We leave that up to coach.” Johnson most likely will play on Sunday. The question will be how much the knee injury will limit or slow him.

--CB Chris Houston (hamstring) also missed his second straight practice. If he can’t go, Rashean Mathis would start at left corner and rookie Darius Slay at right corner.

--OLB Ashlee Palmer (ankle) did not practice Thursday. He is expected to play Sunday.

--DE Israel Idonije (hamstring) was on the injury report for the first time this week. He was limited.

--S Glover Quin (ankle) returned to practice after missing Wednesday. He was limited.

--LG Rob Sims (shoulder) remains limited.

--WR Patrick Edwards (ankle), who has missed the last two games, has been a full participant all week.

GAME PLAN: This just in: Trying to game plan against quarterback Aaron Rodgers is tricky.

You -- meaning opposing teams unless you want to put on a uniform and try it yourself after reading this -- want to attack Rodgers and force him out of his comfort zone in the pocket.

But there are few quarterbacks who throw on the run better than he does. Historically, Rodgers has hurt the Lions when he tucks the ball and runs. But the Lions can’t change who they are on defense. They would rather force Rodgers to beat them on the run than let him pick them apart from the pocket, which is in not related to being a pickpocket..

Offensively, expect the same patient, low-risk, ball-control attack the Lions featured against the Bears. The Lions will have to account for outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who is battling a hamstring issue. If healthy, his speed and size will make it tough on left tackle Riley Reiff. The Lions may do what they did against a blitzing Redskins team and keep tight end Brandon Pettigrew in to help block.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Lions DEs Ziggy Ansah and Willie Young vs. Packers OTs David Bakhtiari and Don Barclay -- The Lions best hope of stopping the Packers offense is to thoroughly harass quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have struggled to protect Rodgers early this season. Ansah will be matched against the rookie Bakhtiari and Young against first-year starter Barclay. It’s one of the few matchups in this game that favor the Lions.

--Lions safeties and linebackers vs. Packers WR Randall Cobb -- Cobb menaced the Lions last season. In two games he caught 16 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. If Packers tight end Jermichael Finley can’t play (he’s questionable), then look for safety Glover Quin to lock in on Cobb. If Finley plays, then nickel corner Bill Bentley may get the assignment.