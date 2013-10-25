Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush said he is playing Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, despite not practicing on Friday and walking around the team’s indoor practice field with an ice pack on his upper right leg.

“I‘m playing Sunday,” he said, via the Detroit News. “That’s all you guys need to know.”

It was not known that Bush had an injury to his upper right leg.

“I ice everything,” he said. “If it needs ice, I put it on there.”

Coach Jim Schwartz was also coy about why Bush did not practice, but said players who practice Wednesday and Thursday are usually available for games.

“If we have guys that don’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday, most of them are injury related,” Schwartz said.

Rookie Theo Riddick practiced in Bush’s place during the skeleton drills.

Also, right tackle Corey Hilliard (knee) has not practiced this week and will probably be ruled out for Sunday. Tight end Brandon Pettigrew (hamstring), receiver Calvin Johnson (knee), left tackle Riley Reiff (hamstring), defensive tackle Andre Fluellen (concussion), cornerback Rashean Mathis (groin) and linebacker Ashlee Palmer (ankle) practiced Friday after being limited Thursday.

==Pressed for reasons why veteran tight end Tony Scheffler was abruptly cut after he was medically cleared to play Tuesday, Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz wouldn’t blame it on his history of concussions or a decline in productivity since he suffered a worrisome head injury against Chicago in 2011.

“I wouldn’t pin it on that,” Schwartz said. “I think he’s been a good player over the course of his career. We wish him the very best and appreciate all he’s done for us.”

Scheffler suffered his third head injury in four seasons in Week 5 in Green Bay. He missed the next two games and was cleared to resume practice on Tuesday.

Instead, he was summoned to general manager Martin Mayhew’s office and told he’d been released.

”They are all difficult decisions,“ Schwartz said. ”But where we are with the offensive line, we had a couple of guys not finish the game and we needed to sign another guy.

“We had played the previous two games without Scheff, so we had a plan for being able to deal with that in the short term.”

Scheffler’s roster spot was taken by veteran offensive tackle Barry Richardson.

“It’s very difficult,” Schwartz said. “He’s been a very productive player for us. He’s made a lot of big plays for us. But we have to move on.”

Scheffler caught six touchdown passes in 2011, four of them after having to be rushed to the hospital after a helmet-to-helmet collision against the Bears.

Still, his production gradually declined. He wasn’t as fearless going across the middle, short-arming passes, and his target-to-catch ratio grew steadily worse.

Last season, with the Lions woefully undermanned at receiver because of injuries and the defection of Titus Young, Scheffler was targeted 84 times. He caught only 42 passes.

Scheffler probably could sense the writing was on the wall when his playing time was severely limited through the preseason and undrafted rookie Joseph Fauria started to emerge as a preferred red zone target.

Scheffler even joked earlier this season about Fauria not only taking his playing time but stealing his touchdown dances, as well. To his credit, Scheffler remained a professional, hard-working presence on and off the field.

“It’s that I am happy to be here,” Scheffler said, explaining his mind-set. “I‘m from Michigan. I grew up here, grew up as a Lions fan. I am happy to be part of this organization. So whatever role I‘m asked to do, I am going to be happy doing it.”

Calls and emails to Scheffler’s agent Bus Cook were not immediately returned. This was the last year of Scheffler’s deal with the Lions and he will get the full $2.45 million he was owed.

“Hopefully he gets somewhere,” tight end Brandon Pettigrew said. “I definitely learned a lot. He was just a good guy all around. He just brings a good aura, just that good personality. Not just to me, to everybody.”

There has been speculation the Bears could be interested in signing him, which would add to the drama on Nov. 10 when the Lions travel to Chicago.

SERIES HISTORY: 23rd regular-season meeting. Cowboys lead series, 12-10, and they have split two playoff games. The last meeting was in Dallas in 2011 and it was a memorable one for the Lions. QB Matthew Stafford, helped by two pick-sixes, brought the back from a 24-point third-quarter deficit. The Lions won the game, 34-30. The last time the two played at Ford Field, 2007, and the Cowboys won on Jason Witten’s touchdown catch with 18 seconds left. The Cowboys have won six of the last seven.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--Coach Jim Schwartz would not say whether or not left cornerback Chris Houston would start this week. He was benched after a poor first half against the Bengals. “I‘m not going to comment on depth charts,” he said. Houston was benched at halftime Sunday after he gave up an 82-yard touchdown to A.J. Green and 12-yard touchdown to Marvin Jones. “He didn’t play his best game, for sure,” Schwartz said. “He gave up the touchdown early but there were some other plays, too. He can play better, he has before, and we’re going to need him to.” Houston did not argue with the benching. In fact, he said he would have benched himself. He called it the worst half of football he’d ever played. However, he fully expects to start on Sunday.

--Injured WR Nate Burleson dismissed a comment by Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant. Bryant told reporters in Dallas that he could do whatever Calvin Johnson could do on a football field. To which Burleson replied, “Listen, I like Dez. I think he’s one of the best receivers in the game right now. Very talented. Fast, big, strong. He possesses all the tools to possibly be as good as Calvin. But he’s not Calvin Johnson. No way, no how. Sorry, Dez. Keep it real.”

--QB Matthew Stafford was perplexed, but he answered questions about his throwing accuracy on Tuesday. “I feel like I‘m throwing the ball pretty good,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve missed a couple. I missed a 70-yarder to (Calvin Johnson last weekend), and that’s like a long foul ball. You’re not going to hit those all the time. Every game there’s throws you want back and things like that, but I feel like I‘m putting the ball in good spots for guys to make plays.” Stafford has completed 61.3 percent of his passes this season, which ranks second in his career (63.5 percent, 2011) and 15th in the league through seven weeks. He was 28-for-51 for 357 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals. His efficiency has been markedly improved from last season. His rating of 95.3 is up from last season’s 79.8. The Lions also lead the NFL in drops with 26.

--DT Ndamukong Suh is considering the NFL’s offer to meet with its discipline committee during the bye week. “I don’t know yet,” Suh said on Wednesday. “I’ve had brief discussions with my agent and general manager, but for now I am just focused on Dallas and not concerning myself with that just yet, not until the bye week.” Suh has been fined $131,500 for two incidents this season. He’s been fined $209,000 in his career, not counting salary lost for the two-game suspension in 2011. He last met with the NFL during the bye week in 2011, before he stomped on Packers’ offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith during the Thanksgiving game that earned him the suspension. He was asked what he got out of that first meeting. “Just an understanding of what they were looking for and how they needed me to change aspects of my game,” he said. “I felt like I understood and have made progress toward that. I feel like I‘m playing within the rules for the most part, without a doubt.” Since that suspension, he has accrued only two personal foul penalties in 25 games. “I am just trying to mind my Ps and Qs and do things to help my team win,” he said. “Obviously I didn’t do enough to help our defense get the ball back for our offense last week.”

--The Lions’ new T Barry Richardson didn’t play the workout game. Most unsigned free agents will spend their Tuesdays crisscrossing the country working out for various teams. Not Richardson. He felt like after five seasons and 49 NFL starts, teams still had plenty of fresh tape on him. “I was just in Arizona working out with LeCharles Bentley,” he said, referring to the noted offensive line coach and trainer. “I knew I would get an opportunity. I was fresh out of the game. Just last year I was starting. It wasn’t like I was coming off injury or had been out of the game. All I needed was an opportunity.” The Lions will provide that. Both starting tackles were injured last week against Cincinnati. LT Riley Reiff (hamstring) did finish the game and could be ready to play Sunday. RT Corey Hilliard (knee) could be out a couple of weeks. “It won’t take long to get up to speed,” he said. “It’s whether they need me or not. I will be available and if they need me, they can put me in.”

--WR Kevin Ogletree played parts of four seasons with the Cowboys and caught 53 passes for 663 yards from quarterback Tony Romo. Only 11 players have caught more of Romo’s throws. “It’s going to be fun,” he said of facing his former teammates. “I still have friends over there. There’s no love lost but when Sunday comes, no one is a friend in the other color.” Ogletree said his parting from Dallas was without acrimony. “It wasn’t a situation where I was cut or let go,” he said. “My time was up and I found another gig.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Plus-5 -- Lions’ turnover margin in their four wins.

0 -- Lions turnover margin in their three losses.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll bounce back. I know we will bounce back. We got a bunch of fighters in here. Look who’s in this room. Look at our quarterback. We got the best receiver in the world. We’re a bunch of fighters in this room.” -- C Dominic Raiola, after the 27-24 loss to the Bengals last week.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Calvin Johnson (knee) took part in practice Friday and will play against Dallas.

--RB Reggie Bush (knee) did not practice Friday, but is listed as probable and vowed to play Sunday.

--LT Riley Reiff (hamstring) was limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable.

--DT Andre Fluellen (concussion) took part in practice Friday and will play against Dallas.

--RT Corey Hilliard (knee) remains out and is unlikely to play Sunday.

--WR Nate Burleson (forearm) remains out.

--T Jason Fox (knee), who has played only in parts of two games, returned to practice this week but is still listed as questionable.

PLAYER NOTES

--P Sam Martin, despite the 28-yard shank that led to the game-winning field goal for the Bengals last week, is on pace to set the franchise record with a 52.2-yard average. The record is 49 yards by Jim Arnold. Martin also in the hunt for the franchise record for net punting. He’s at 50.2. The leader, Nick Harris, finished at 50.3.

--RB Reggie Bush is the only player in the NFC with 400-plus yards rushing (426) and 300-plus yards receiving (305).

--WR Nate Burleson (forearm) has begun lifting weights and hopes he will be able to return in Week 9 vs. Chicago. “I‘m close,” he said. “I‘m not going to play this weekend, but I got faith in my guys that we’ll get this victory, go into the bye at 5-3, get healthy and come back. Cross your fingers, and we’ll attack the second half of the season. (Coach Jim) Schwartz is going to jump down my throat if I try to give you any dates. But (the Bears game is) a reasonable target. I‘m trying to get back as soon as I can.”

--RG Larry Warford, as you might expect, struggled against Bengals DT Geno Smith. According to ProFootballFocus.com, he gave up six quarterback pressures.

--DE Devin Taylor, rookie fourth-round pick, had his best game as a pro against the Bengals. He had one quarterback hit, two tackles and one tackle for loss. He has played surprisingly well against the run.

GAME PLAN: It’s pretty simple. If the Lions don’t find a way to put pressure on Cowboys’ quarterback Tony Romo, he will pick the secondary apart much like Andy Dalton did last week. It will be interesting to see if the Lions’ deploy more blitzes, something they didn’t do much of against the Bengals.

Offensively, the Lions have to re-energize the run game. They’ve been stuck trying to force Reggie Bush through the A-gaps and the results have been poor. In the four wins, the Lions average 114 yards on the ground. In the three losses, they’ve averaged 63.

The offense is catching a break. The Cowboys are expected to be without their starting defensive ends. DeMarcus Ware and Anthony Spencer are injured.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Lions safeties vs. Cowboys TE Jason Witten -- On the whole, the Lions have done good work against opposing tight ends this season. Much of the credit goes to Glover Quin, who typically gets that challenge in most situations. Last week, though, the Bengals’ tight end tandem caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Witten has been a Lions’ killer. In seven games against Detroit, he’s amassed 42 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns.

--Lions DT Ndamukong Suh vs. Cowboys’ RG Brian Waters -- Waters, the 13-year veteran and former Pro Bowler, didn’t start until Week 4, but he’s had a stabilizing impact. Still, this should be a matchup advantage for the Lions. It needs to be. The defensive line play has fallen off significantly in the last couple of weeks.