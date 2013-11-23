Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

Like it or not, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will forever be linked to and compared with Tampa Bay’s Gerald McCoy. They were the Nos. 2 and 3 picks in the 2010 draft.

”I think that’s something that you (media) take more keen interest in,“ Suh said. ”More or less, I can’t worry about what he’s doing because he’s on the opposite side of the ball. Now if he was an offensive guard, it would be a whole different story because in essence he would be preventing me from being an effective player.

“I wish him the best. Obviously, I don’t want him to have that great of a job going against us. For the rest of the season I wish him the best outside this upcoming game. I‘m sure he does for me. There’s no real competition in my eyes between the two of us.”

A common misconception is that the Lions chose Suh over McCoy. Truth is, the only way they would have selected McCoy was if the St. Louis Rams took Suh instead of quarterback Sam Bradford with the first overall pick.

The Lions liked McCoy, but they loved Suh. Defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham gave Suh the highest grade he’d ever given a defensive tackle coming out of college. So it wasn’t like they were tossing a coin to see which of those two they would draft.

That said, four years later Suh and McCoy are the two most productive tackles in the game. According to research by ProFootballFocus.com, Suh and McCoy are one-two in quarterback pressures.

The web site defines pressures as sacks, quarterback hits and hurries. Suh has 50.5 pressures (4.5 sacks, 8 hits and 38 hurries). McCoy has 50 (6 sacks, 9 hits and 35 hurries). ProFootballFocus has given McCoy a higher overall grade for this season.

Suh, though, only measures himself against opposing defensive tackles by the score of the games. He’s 2-0 against McCoy.

“You can look back at the Geno Atkins situation,” he said of the Bengals All-Pro. “He’s a top defensive tackle when we played Cincinnati. Unfortunately, they won. He won that battle and that’s most important. Hopefully I can go one and one in that situation. I lost already to Cincinnati and obviously want to win against Tampa Bay.”

Coming off a game against a banged-up and suspect Steelers offensive line where Suh didn’t register a tackle (though PFF credited him with four pressures), he faces a strong test from Tampa guard Davin Joseph and an offensive line that triggers the 13th best rushing attack in the league.

“I think their offensive line finds a way to make holes, no matter who the running back will be,” Suh said. “They’re pretty dominant at that. I have a lot of respect for Joseph. This will be my second time going against him and (offensive tackle) Donald Penn. Those guys definitely know how to play the game.”

Suh, although not happy with the results last week, said the statistics didn’t tell the entire story.

”As a defensive tackle, you’re not always going to be on the stat sheet, but you can affect things,“ he said. ”You can help your teammates make plays and that’s most important, as well as getting the wins.

“Obviously, we didn’t get the win, so I wasn’t effective enough to help us get a win.”

He also disputed the notion that the defensive line has been inconsistent this season.

”I think when we have opportunities and shots to take we take them and make plays,“ Suh said. ”You have to understand that we see a lot of different things and a lot of things get changed. Some teams may play us a certain way and some teams may stay true to their colors. Every single week is different.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re inconsistent. I think we just have to continue to chomp at the bit and things will start to roll in our direction. No one is ever going to be perfect throughout the whole season.”

SERIES HISTORY: 55th regular-season meeting. Lions lead series, 29-25. Detroit has won three of the last four, the last two in Tampa in 2010 and 2011. In the 2011 win, Matthew Stafford passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns. In 2010, the Lions ended an NFL-record 26-game road losing streak with a 23-20 overtime win against the Bucs. Tampa Bay won the last game played at Ford Field, 38-20 in 2008. One of the more memorable games in the series came at Tampa in 1997 when Barry Sanders became the first player in NFL history to break off two 80-plus yard touchdown runs in the same game. He scored on runs of 80 and 82 yards.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--Running back Reggie Bush understood why he was benched for a portion of the game last week. He didn’t like it but he understood. What he didn’t accept, though, was coach Jim Schwartz saying Bush wasn’t a “mudder,” that he was better suited for a fast track.

“I pride myself on being able to run in all conditions,” Bush said.

Bush had a career-high 203 rushing yards in the snow when the Miami won in Buffalo on Dec. 18, 2011. But he struggled on the wet turf in Pittsburgh -- 31 yards on 12 carries and a fumble. Bush blamed himself, not the turf.

“I think running in those types of conditions is better because now the defenders have to be constantly on their heels and toes,” he said. “And when you can get guys off balance in rain and mud, and when it’s raining and slippery, it’s kind of an advantage to the running back. I think I just didn’t do a good job of running balanced so to speak and keeping my feet underneath me, and I just didn’t handle the situation well.”

--For quarterback Matthew Stafford, the breaking of Bobby Layne’s franchise passing record will always be tinged with bad memories. He eclipsed Layne’s 55-year old mark of 15,710 passing yards -- he’s now the first Lion to throw for more than 16,000 -- during one of his and the team’s worst performances. He missed on 27-of- 46 passes and was 3-for-16 in the second half. Still, he is the Lions all-time leading passer in only 55 games.

“Obviously, wish it would have been part of a win,” Stafford said. “It’s still an accomplishment. Anytime you can put your name in the record books in an organization it means something. I will think about it more after the season than I am right now. Have to give a lot of credit to my teammates. If they’re not getting open, catching the ball and blocking for me I can’t do any of this stuff. This is a team award.”

--For all the negative stats against the defense (30th against the pass, 25th in total defense, 22nd in points allowed), they have been strong on third down and in the red zone. The Lions are second in third down efficiency allowing 42 conversions in 133 attempts. In the red zone they are fifth in the league, allowing 11 touchdowns in 28 possessions.

--The Lions have not allowed a rushing touchdown in the last six games, a span of 26-straight quarters.

BY THE NUMBERS: 30 -- The Lions’ league ranking in passing defense and the Bucs league ranking in passing offense. Something has to give.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any game lost is an opportunity missed. We know that. We have the poise and the men in this locker room to overcome adversity. If we don’t learn from this and move on it would be sad. Time is not out, but it is running out. We have to start winning games we should win.” -- CB Rashean Mathis on bouncing back from the loss in Pittsburgh

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--DT Ndamukong Suh was shut out on the stat sheet Sunday. He had no tackles, sacks or hits. But according to ProFootballFocus.com, he did have four quarterback pressures.

--S Don Carey, who has been filling in at nickel back with Bill Bentley injured, was targeted 10 times, against six difference receivers. Nine of the 10 passes were completed, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jerricho Cotchery.

--WR Calvin Johnson continues to compile milestones. His career 88.3 receiving yards per game average is the highest in NFL history (minimum of 100 games). Since 2008, he leads the NFL with 61 catches and 8,163 yards. He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for a franchise best fifth season.

--TE Dorin Dickerson, who was with the team for a week earlier this season, was re-signed on Tuesday.

--MLB Stephen Tulloch has extended his consecutive games played streak to 122. That’s the second most among defensive players, trailing only London Fletcher (250).

--TE Joseph Fauria has been targeted only eight times in the last four games. He’s had three receptions for 54 yards and no touchdowns in that span. In the six games before that, he had five touchdown receptions.

--RB Steven Miller was re-signed to the practice squad.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Nate Burleson (forearm) was a full participant Friday and is expected to play Sunday as he was listed as probable. He has been out since breaking his left forearm in a one-vehicle crash on I-696 on Sept. 24, but he’s practiced on a limited basis for the last two weeks. Burleson said for him not to play Sunday, there would have to be a “major setback.”

--CB Bill Bentley (knee) was listed as probable Friday. He has been out since Week 8.

--RT Corey Hilliard (knee), out since Week 8, is listed as probable but it appears rookie LaAdrian Waddle will continue to start at right tackle.

--RB Joique Bell (Achilles) was listed as question to play Sunday despite practicing Friday.

--S Glover Quin (ankle) is listed as questionable to play against Tampa Bay.

--DE Israel Idonije (knee) was listed as questionable Friday.

--DE Ziggy Ansah (ankle) was listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since Week 8.

--TE Brandon Pettigrew continues to practice with a heavy brace on his left knee. He was limited Friday.

--RB Montell Owens (knee) was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

GAME PLAN: The Lions have been good against the run and they will need to keep trending that way. The Bucs are on their third running back and still rank 13th in rushing offense. They have averaged 177 yards per game in November, with Bobby Rainey amassing 163 yards last week. The Bucs are 30th in passing offense. It would behoove the Lions to force QB Mike Glennon to be one-dimensional.

QB Matthew Stafford and especially RB Reggie Bush need bounce-back games. The Bucs will be without S Dashon Goldson, who is suspended. That could open things up for Calvin Johnson and a returning Nate Burleson, if the offensive line can contain Gerald McCoy and the Bucs pass rushers.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Lions rookie RG Larry Warford vs. Bucs DT Gerald McCoy -- Warford has been arguably the Lions most consistent performer on the offensive line this season, but he will have his hands full this week. McCoy, coming off a Pro Bowl season, has six sacks this season, plus nine other quarterback hits.

--Lions WR Calvin Johnson vs. Bucs CB Darrelle Revis -- The last time these two All-Pros hooked up was in 2010, and Revis limited Johnson to one catch in four targets, for 13 yards. Revis has since changed teams and undergone a couple of surgeries. Still, he has two interceptions and remains one of the best corners in the game.