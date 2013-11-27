Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is not pointing the finger at anybody but himself.

“I can make better decisions and I can make better throws,” he said in the aftermath of a brutal home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. “For us, it’s the turnover margin. It’s the No. 1 stat in football. We are turning it over and not getting any back. It’s tough to win that way. We need to be better with the football.”

In the past four games, the Lions have turned it over 13 times and forced just one. After going 3-for-16 passing in the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers the previous week, Stafford was 26 of 46 for 297 yards against Tampa with four interceptions. In the past two games he has missed 47 of 92 passes, with five interceptions.

“There are things I can do better, for sure,” he said.

Stafford, though, hasn’t lost confidence in himself or the team. In fact, he nixed talk of having a players-only meeting on Monday, something that was suggested by running back Reggie Bush and receiver Nate Burleson. He said it wasn’t necessary.

“This is a team I’ve been around for a while and we have strong leaders on this team,” he said. “We can get it taken care of just in the individual groups. We have leaders at every position.”

The feeling was, and it was echoed by coach Jim Schwartz, that things like players-only meetings are an indication of panic. The Lions, Stafford said, are far from panicking.

“Guys know what it takes to win in this league and what a fine margin it is,” Stafford said. “There is no offensive, defensive or special teams overhaul needed. We just have to go out and play a little better that we’ve been playing.”

Stafford said that starts with him. His method for breaking out of his slump -- “keep firing it,” he said.

“I can make better decisions and I can make better throws, but I am doing myself and my team a disservice if I throw one and it gets tipped and picked off or I make a bad decision and go into a shell,” Stafford said. “This offense is built around making plays and I am a big part of that. I have to make sure, whether my last pass was a touchdown or a pick, that I am just as confident on the next throw.”

Part of the reason Bush and Burleson thought it might be time for a meeting was a sense that the spirit of some of the players was sagging after the harsh losses at Pittsburgh and against Tampa. Stafford didn’t see it that way. What he saw from his teammates Monday was resolve, not resignation.

”More fight,“ he said. ”I think we’re ready to go. Obviously you don’t like losing football games. It’s not what we set out to do on Sundays. But at the same time, guys are ready to go.

“We have some young guys who maybe haven’t been in this position. It’s on the leaders of this team, the guys that have been around, to show them how to act. Yeah, you lost two games but you still have a chance to win the division. And that starts on Thursday.”

Part of Stafford’s recent struggles has been due to breakdowns in interior protection. Three of his four interceptions Sunday came while he was under duress and was forced to throw off his back foot.

“That was not one of our best games protecting the quarterback,” Schwartz said. “A firm pocket will help that.”

Stafford was sacked twice, hit four other times and hurried throughout.

“We can’t afford inside penetration,” Schwartz said. “When we played Green Bay the last time it was our first game where we weren’t able to run and we gave up penetration. I think we took five sacks in that game. That’s something that will put us on the right side in this game is if we can keep the quarterback protected and let him step up in the pocket if he needs to.”

SERIES HISTORY: 167th regular-season meeting. The Lions trail the series 65-94-7 and have lost 15 of the past 16 meetings. This will be the 21st time the teams have played on Thanksgiving Day. The Lions have an 11-8-1 holiday record against the Packers. However, the Lions’ last win on Thanksgiving came against the Packers in 2003. They have lost nine straight overall since, including three times to the Packers. The Lions haven’t beaten Green Bay, home or away, since 2010. In that game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out with a concussion in the first half. Rodgers isn’t expected to play Thursday, either.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

Instead of a players-only meeting, the Lions’ leadership council convened after the loss Sunday.

“Right after the game emotions were high,” center Dominic Raiola said. “We talked about it as leaders and decided everybody is handling it in their own room. There’s no need to panic. It’s such a quick turnaround, we needed to get moving toward Green Bay fast, get our minds shifted and that’s where we are right now.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said Monday that the issues would be addressed in each position room.

“There is no state of panic here,” Raiola said. “These opportunities (to win the division) don’t come up too often. We’ve got to seize the opportunity, seize the day. The urgency needs to be picked up if it’s not already. There is enough at stake; we know what’s at stake.”

Receiver Nate Burleson, one of the players who suggested the players-only meeting, agreed the meetings would be best handled in smaller groups.

“The mistakes we made were physical errors,” he said. “The good thing about physical errors is you can fix them. As receivers, we can catch and take care of the ball, learn to tuck it away more securely. We can make better throws and run better routes. It’s not an issue. Everything is OK. Nobody is jumping off the ship here.”

--Receiver Calvin Johnson, on a conference call with Green Bay reporters Tuesday, was asked about playing on such a short turnaround.

“It will be easy for us,” he said. “You want to get that bad taste out of your mouth. It’s good because we have a short turnaround. We just have to get out there and play again real soon.”

He was also asked if it was a must-win game for the Packers. “It’s a must win for us, too,” he said.

--The Lions’ run defense has been stingy, to say the least. It has not allowed more than 65 yards rushing in five straight games. That’s the first time that’s happened in the NFL since at least 1950, according to STATS, LLC. The Lions held the Bucs to 22 yards on 24 carries, the lowest run total in a game with 24 or more attempts, according to the statistics service.

But Schwartz isn’t accepting any bouquets for that.

“We’ll wait until the end of the season to talk about where we are with that,” he said. “We have a long way to go. We’re doing some good things in the run game. Again, what happened last week, what’s happening over the last month or so, only has any bearing if we continue it these last five games.”

--The recent spate of turnovers is perplexing to Schwartz. “I think some of them, I mean, Kris Durham’s fumble, I don’t know how you explain that,” he said. “He is on the sideline, that is something you very rarely see. A couple of them we were trying to take shots down the field and those are plays that we have made. We have to balance those. We want to remain aggressive and push the down the field, particularly to guy like Calvin (Johnson). The last couple weeks we have had interceptions trying to get the ball to Calvin down the field. I think we’ve had three interceptions trying to get the ball to him, one last week and two yesterday. I think there is a balance there, we want to remain aggressive but sometimes we use the other playmakers.”

--Even though Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday downgraded quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ chances of playing Thursday from “slim and none” to “closer to none,” Schwartz still spent some prep time on Rodgers.

“Obviously we have game plans ready for all those different things,” Schwartz said. “Whatever quarterback they throw out there, we’ll be ready. We’ve looked at all three of them that have potential to be able to play in this game.”

Matt Flynn practiced with the first team offense Tuesday, which is an indication he will start Thursday.

The Lions have already had a very famous run-in with Flynn. He threw for a Packers-record 480 yards and six touchdowns against the Lions on the final day of the 2011 season at Lambeau Field.

“I actually just went back and watched that game again this morning,” Schwartz said. “It’s probably about the 10th time I’ve watched that game over the last couple of years. We didn’t play well. I give credit to him, also. ... We didn’t play well enough through that game.”

The running joke has been that Flynn owes the Lions a debt of gratitude. Largely off the strength of that game, he signed a three-year, $26 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent one year as a backup with the Seahawks last season and has been released by Oakland and Buffalo this year.

“He came in to the game the year before (2010) when Rodgers went out and we won,” Schwartz said. “We won a pitcher’s duel -- 7-3. We made it difficult on him in the second half of that game. Maybe he would have made more if not for that game. I don’t know.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 10-24 -- The Lions’ record in the second half of seasons under coach Jim Schwartz.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Part of this business is dealing with losses. They were two bitter defeats and they were two missed opportunities that we had. I think we all need to remind ourselves that there are five games remaining and we are in first place. We need to conduct ourselves accordingly and we can’t worry about what happened last week and we can’t worry about what happened (Sunday). We need to worry about what is going to happen in the future. I like our team’s mindset that way.” -- Schwartz on the team’s mental outlook after losses to the Steelers and Bucs.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Calvin Johnson (knee) did not practice Tuesday, but he was on the practice field and went through stretching. He also took mental reps during the first team installations. His status won’t be known until Thursday, but he is expected to play.

--CB Chris Houston (foot) had an MRI Monday and the results were not immediately known. He did not practice Tuesday and isn’t expected to play Thursday.

--S Louis Delmas (knee) was limited Tuesday. In a normal week, he would not get on the practice field until Thursday.

--LB Travis Lewis missed practice Tuesday to tend to a personal matter.

--DE Israel Idonije continues to be limited with knee soreness.

PLAYER NOTES

--C Dominic Raiola will play in his 200th game for the Lions on Thursday. That will tie him with Wayne Walker (1958-1972) for the most among non-kickers. Only Jason Hanson (327) played in more games with the team.

--MLB Stephen Tulloch, whose 91 tackles leads the team, will play in his 124th consecutive game Thursday. Among defensive players, only Washington’s London Fletcher (251) has a longer streak.

--RG Larry Warford had his roughest week of the season dealing with Bucs Gerald McCoy. McCoy beat him for eight quarterback pressures, according to ProFootballFocus.com.

--LT Riley Reiff graded out as the team’s best run blocker Sunday and allowed only two quarterback pressures.

--CB Darius Slay, who was benched after Week 3, will get the start, most likely at right cornerback, if Chris Houston (foot) can’t play.

--S Don Carey, who has filled in at nickel, could see more action at safety this week. Both starting safeties Louis Delmas (knee) and Glover Quin (ankle) are dealing with injuries.

GAME PLAN:

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers out, the Packers have been leaning heavier on the run game and running back Eddie Lacy. The Lions have been stingy against the run the past five weeks; it will be paramount they continue that trend. They would like to force Flynn to have to throw 40-plus times -- especially with so many play-makers out (Randall Cobb, Jermichael Finley).

Offensively, it’s as basic as this -- take care of the football. When the Lions don’t turn the ball over, they put up a lot of points. When they do give it away, they lose.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Lions defensive end Willie Young vs. Packers right tackle Marshall Newhouse.

Young is having the best season of his career and he will need to take advantage of what appears to be a mismatch Thursday. Newhouse has been starting in place of injured Don Barclay. He has allowed four sacks in three games.

--Lions left tackle Riley Reiff vs. Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews.

Reiff caught a break in the first meeting; Matthews was playing through an injury and was ineffective. He’s healthy now and he’s coming off a game in which he won his matchup with Vikings Matt Kalil.

--Lions slot cornerback Bill Bentley vs. Packers receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson is the Packers’ go-to guy in the passing game and he’s been operating almost exclusively out of the slot since Randall Cobb has been out. Bentley, in just his second game back after a knee injury, has been slowly getting back to form.