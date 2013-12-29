Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

The Detroit Lions were unable to achieve their goal of making the playoffs this season, but coach Jim Schwartz will not say the entire mission is a failure.

”As a head coach standing up here, I have a hard time going down into our locker room and to our players and calling them or calling us a failure,“ he said. ”It’s not what I believe. Maybe my connotation of the word is stronger.

“We haven’t accomplished what we wanted to accomplish. I think I will just leave it at that.”

The Lions are out of the playoffs for the fourth time in Schwartz’s five seasons at the helm. They have lost five of six games after starting the season 6-3. His record is 29-50 and, perhaps more damning, the team is 10-29 in the second halves of those five seasons.

That’s why speculation is rampant throughout the league that Schwartz will be fired after the season, even with two years and $12 million on his contract.

“That’s not for me to decide,” he said. “I don’t know if I want to go there. I know where we were when I took over and I know where we are now. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Schwartz called his team the “quintessential close but no cigar.”

“I said earlier in the season that the tale of this team would be written in the second half of the season,” he said. “We did not do a good enough job. We battle every single game but we’ve come up short consistently from a lot of different things - special teams, offense, defense.”

The word failure, though, didn’t sit well with him.

”When I hear the word failure, I hear abject failure -- like nothing goes right,“ Schwartz said. ”I don’t feel that about our team. I am still proud of our team. Our team comes to battle and they play through the game.

“We’ve just come up a play short. If somebody wants to term that a failure, that’s their right. I‘m still a (glass) half-full guy.”

At one point in his remarks Monday, Schwartz said that battling hard and coming up short was a “hallmark” of his teams. When questioned on that, he backed off the word, not the sentiment behind it.

”Hallmark is a bad word,“ he said. ”It’s been a trend or a description of our team and I‘m not taking pride in that. We’ve been close but we haven’t come up with enough wins . Don’t make any mistake, I am not taking any pride in that. But that’s where we are.

“You ask me to characterize where we’ve been the last couple of years, that’s where we’ve been - close but not able to get over the hump. We haven’t won enough games.”

SERIES HISTORY: 105th regurlar-season meeting. Lions trail the series 34-68-2 but have won four of the last six. Their last win in the Metrodome came in 2011. They had lost 13 in a row there before that. It is fitting the Lions will play in the final game at the Metrodome. No team has lost more games there than Detroit. The Lions opened the 2013 season with a 34-24 win against the Vikings at Ford Field.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (2)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver, 4

Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Lineman, 3

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--Nothing left for the Lions than PFP -- playing for pride.

“Our pride is going to have to be what shows up this weekend,” left guard Rob Sims said. “Nothing else really matters. After that, we’ll see what happens.” It’s a bitter pill to swallow after starting the season 6-3.

“It’s been a little down,” receiver Nate Burleson said of the team’s mood. “Guys are trying to keep smiles on their faces. It’s one of those situations you try to laugh to keep from crying, but it’s tough. It was in our fingertips and it slowly slipped away from us. We’ve got to move on.”

For some players, there is more at stake than simply pride. Even though it’s the last game of the season, every team in the league can look at the film before filling a roster next offseason.

“Every game is a resume,” Burleson said. “So after that 60 minutes is up on Sunday, what is it that you put on film? What are you going to show the world? What are you going to show the other 31 teams? What are you going to show this organization? What are you going to show people that are still tuning in and support the team? It’ll look even worse if we went out there to Minnesota and packed it in. That’s ourselves putting salt in the wound.”

Burleson said he would be willing to take a pay cut to return to the Lions next season. Burleson is 32 and is on the books for $5.5 million in 2014, the final year of the five-year, $25 million deal he signed in 2010.

“The realistic thing is I‘m going to have to renegotiate if they want me back, and I‘m perfectly fine with that,” Burleson told MLive.com. “If that’s the case, great. If not, I got to move on. I did it last year, and I’ll do it again this year. Sacrifices need to be made, and I get it. I‘m not naive to the situation.”

--Coach Jim Schwartz has not addressed the rumors that he will be fired at the end of the season with the team. Vikings coach Leslie Frazier, subject of similar rumors, did address it with his team.

“I thought about doing that a week ago because there were some reports out there and I didn’t really talk to our guys about it, but this morning in our team meeting I felt like I needed to address it with our players,” Frazier said. “I want them to just concentrate on their jobs and not be worried about the coach or what’s going on with me. They need to concentrate on this game, this game plan and not let that become a distraction. And I felt like last week when I didn’t address it, it did become a distraction and I don’t want it to be.”

Schwartz didn’t discuss with his team for the same reason - he didn’t want it to be a distraction. He said the players knew what was going on.

“It comes from the fact that they’re one play away from being cut or being on the street (themselves),” he said. “So I don’t think it’s all that unusual from the players’ standpoint...Our players understand that part of the business.”

--There was a report on Deadspin.com Monday based on a tip from a fan who said one of the team’s doctors told him that receiver Calvin Johnson has been playing on partially-torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The Lions have not confirmed that, though clearly Johnson has been hobbled by a sore knee and, in the last two weeks, a sore ankle

”The injuries he’s working with aren’t things that can be made worse by going out there,“ Schwartz said Monday. ”His mobility and speed were limited in this last game and it made it difficult for him to get away from coverage. “But if there is no medical reason to keep him out, we will have him out there (against the Vikings).”

Johnson, who speaks to the media on Thursdays, would not comment on the report.

--Schwartz confirmed that tight end Dorin Dickerson was treated for a possible concussion after the game. Dickerson didn’t report it until after the game.

“Our trainers said he reported that he got hit. We’re trying to find the play on film. But that’s one your player has to report. The trainers can’t see everything.”

--CB Jonte Green has been pressed into starting duty with injuries to Chris Houston (toe), Rashean Mathis (ill), Darius Slay (knee) and Bill Bentley (concussion), and the second-year player has been a pleasant surprise. He did a credible job, along with rookie Chris Greenwood, of holding Giants receivers Hakeem Nicks and Rueben Randle to a combined eight catches for 92 yards. “I feel like I battled; I did what I could do,” Green said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 6,029 -- Total yards amassed by the Lions this season. It’s the third straight season the team has surpassed 6,000 yards, joining San Diego (1983-85), San Francisco (1992-1994, 1993-1995), St. Louis (1999-2001) and Houston (2008-2010) as the only teams to achieve that feat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Do we really deserve a day off? We get paid to play football. As long as I get to see my kids smiling in the morning, unwrap some gifts, I‘m OK with showing up for work and getting something done tomorrow. It’s all about being productive. There’s stuff we need to work on.” -- Receiver Nate Burleson on the Lions’ decision to practice on Christmas Day.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DETROIT LIONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

DETROIT LIONS

--OUT: DE Israel Idonije (neck), T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle).

--DOUBTFUL: CB Dwight Bentley (concussion), CB Chris Houston (toe, illness).

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Jonte Green (shoulder), WR Calvin Johnson (knee)

--PROBABLE: RB Joique Bell (knee), S Louis Delmas (knee), G Dylan Gandy (illness), LB DeAndre Levy (foot), CB Rashean Mathis (illness), CB Darius Slay (knee), S John Wendling (ankle)

Practice Report

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--OUT: LB Audie Cole (ankle), RB Toby Gerhart (hamstring).

--DOUBTFUL: DT Letroy Guion (quadriceps), RB Adrian Peterson (groin, foot).

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Shaun Prater (ankle), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle).

--PROBABLE: RB Matt Asiata (ankle), CB Chris Cook (knee), LB Larry Dean (knee), DT Fred Evans (knee), RB Jerome Felton (knee), G Brandon Fusco (knee), G Charlie Johnson (not injury related), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (chest), CB Marcus Sherels (shoulder), S Harrison Smith (foot, groin).

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Matthew Stafford is 67 passing yards shy of achieving his third straight 4,500-yard season. He has passed for 300-plus yards in his last three starts against the Vikings.

--RB Reggie Bush needs 26 rushing yards to become the Lions’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Kevin Jones in 2004.

--WR Calvin Johnson needs 8 receiving yards to become the first player ever to record three consecutive 1,500-yard seasons.

--WR Jeremy Ross has provided a boost to what had been a stagnant return game. He is averaging 29.5 yards per kickoff return and 18.1 yards per punt return. He has had at least on 40-yard return in four of the six games he’s been the primary return man.

--RG Larry Warford continues to impress. ProFootballFocus.com has the rookie ranked as the fourth best guard in the NFL.

--WR Micheal Spurlock was re-signed. He was with the team for the first 13 weeks of the season,

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Calvin Johnson (knee, ankle) said he wants to play in the season finale, but the determination won’t be made until game day. He has not practiced this week. It was his ankle, more than the knee, that limited him last week against the Giants.

--CB Chris Houston (toe) did not practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

--CB Bill Bentley (concussion) has not been cleared to practice.

--S John Wendling (ankle) was still in a boot Thursday and unable to practice.

--RT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) was also in a boot and unable to practice. Jason Fox would likely start in his place.

--OLB DeAndre Levy (foot) has not practiced in two weeks. He played a full game against the Giants and is expected to play Sunday.

--CB Jonte Green left practice Thursday with a shoulder injury.

--RB Joique Bell (knee) missed practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday.

--TE Dorin Dickerson (concussion) was placed on IR

--TE Brandon Pettigrew (ankle) was placed on IR

GAME PLAN:

Both teams are just playing out the string, but the Vikings will at least be trying to send the Metrodome out with a win. The Lions gave up a 78-yard touchdown run to Adrian Peterson on the first play of the game in Week 1, but limited him to 15 yards the rest of the game. They will need a similar performance Sunday. They forced Christian Ponder to throw the ball in that game and picked him off three times. They will be facing Matt Cassel this time, but the strategy will likely be the same.

Offensively, the Lions did whatever they wanted in Week 1. Reggie Bush accounted for 191 total yards. Matthew Stafford threw for 357 yards. Nate Burleson had six catches for 78 yards. The only player who was quiet was Calvin Johnson (four catches, 37 yards).

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh vs. Vikings center John Sullivan.

It’s not the primary matchup for Suh (that would be with right guard Brandon Fusco) but there is some recent history between Suh and Sullivan. In Week 1, Suh blindsided Sullivan with a chop block which nullified a pick-six by linebacker DeAndre Levy. Suh was fined $100,000 for the hit.

--Lions left tackle Riley Reiff vs. Vikings defensive end Jared Allen.

This will be a good measuring stick for Reiff. In Week 1, Allen dominated him, posting four tackles, three quarterback hits, a sack and two batted passes. Reiff, by all accounts, has had a strong second season. Certainly he wants some redemption against Allen.