Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

The Detroit Lions escaped the pre-season healthy compared to the rest of the NFL, but in Week 1, they lost two key contributors for the rest of 2014.

Offensive tackle Corey Hilliard suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot in the third quarter, and nickel cornerback Bill Bentley tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Both players are out for the season, with Bentley going on injured reserve Tuesday and Hilliard due to be on the list, too.

At cornerback, the Lions will rely on fourth-round pick Nevin Lawson to fill in for Bentley in the slot, but who starts at right tackle in Week 2 at Carolina remains a question as they prepare for defensive ends Greg Hardy and Charles Johnson, who combined for 46 sacks last season.

Starter LaAdrian Waddle, who beat Hilliard for the job in training camp, suffered a calf strain in the first quarter of Monday’s win over the New York Giants, which is why Hilliard played. He missed practice Wednesday and said he was “a little sore,” but hopes to play.

“We’ve just got to see how it goes during the week,” Waddle said. “Just coming in, getting treatment and we’ll see how it feels at the end of the week.”

For Hilliard, it was deja vu after he replaced Jason Fox at right tackle in Week 1 after losing a training camp battle in 2013. For Waddle, the injury was especially frustrating after winning the job in his second season.

“With the battle and all that stuff that went on in the preseason, to go out there and get hurt that early it’s definitely frustrating and disappointing,” Waddle said. “But I‘m going to work as hard as I can, get back as soon as I can and go from there.”

If Waddle can’t play, the Lions will rely on Cornelius Lucas, an undrafted rookie from Kansas State. They also re-signed Garrett Reynolds, one of their final cuts this year, who can play tackle or guard.

The 6-foot-9 Lucas was brimming with confidence when talking about the possibility of playing Sunday.

“Why would I go into a game already defeating myself?” he said. “That’s the kind of mentality I want to have, because if you don’t have the confidence, you’ve lost the battle already.”

Since the injuries on Monday, Lucas said his teammates have been telling him to “be ready.”

“Probably the key phrase that’s going through my mind right now is this is what I’ve been waiting for all my life, to play an NFL game and start an NFL game,” he said.

SERIES HISTORY: 7th regular-season meeting. Panthers lead series, 4-2. Lions are 1-3 in Carolina. Best game between these two teams was in 2011, Cam Newton’s rookie season, when the Lions overcame a 24-7 deficit in the second quarter to win, 49-35.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--Lions offensive tackle Corey Hilliard played through a Lisfranc injury in his right foot for the entire fourth quarter Monday, but he didn’t tell the trainers the extent of the pain.

“I’ve never felt that kind of pain in my foot,” he said. “As soon as it happened, I just knew it wasn’t good.”

Playing through pain drew Hilliard praise from his teammates. Center Dominic Raiola called him a “warrior.”

“It was pretty inspiring for him to play the rest of that third and most of the fourth with a pretty hurt foot, and we all appreciate that very much, just his sacrifice,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said.

The adrenaline helped Hilliard, he said, and he continued to play effectively, particularly on the game-clinching drive in the fourth quarter that took more than seven minutes off the clock.

“I was definitely in some pain, though, but we really didn’t have a choice with Wad being out,” he said. “So I just tried to get in the way of guys in the fourth quarter.”

--With Bill Bentley out, the Lions will likely add a defensive back this week. Coach Jim Caldwell said the team hasn’t ruled out the possibility of signing Champ Bailey, who worked out last week.

“We haven’t ruled out anything or made any promises to anybody, and obviously we’re constantly looking to try to obviously try to improve our situation,” he said.

--Defensive tackle Nick Fairley had only one tackle Monday, but Caldwell thought he played well.

“He made some plays for us, did a nice job on the interior and made it tough for them to run,” Caldwell said. “I think, when you start to see that a team has to throw a little bit more than they like, that he did a nice job in there. He put some pressure on the quarterback when he was blocked one-on-one. I think he’s certainly playing better.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 2 -- Number of wide receivers who caught passes in the Lions’ Week 1 games (Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m sure I‘m supposed to hear it from the fans but I don’t pay attention to it. I love playing in away games. I love Ford Field, our fans and hearing them, but on the road, it’s fun to be able to go to somebody else’s house and make them have a bad day.” -- DT Ndamukong Suh, when asked about hostile road crowds.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--S James Ihedigbo, the starting strong safety, returned to practice Wednesday, but was limited. He missed the Lions’ Week 1 game due to a neck injury.

--RB Reggie Bush was limited in practice because of a knee injury. He was wearing an ice pack on his left knee before practice.

--TE Brandon Pettigrew was limited in practice because of a foot injury.

--OT LaAdrian Waddle, the starting right tackle, missed practice because of a calf injury, and his status for Sunday is up in the air.

--S Don Carey missed practice because of a hamstring injury that has kept him out since the third preseason game.

--CB Bill Bentely (knee) was placed on injured reserve.

--OT Corey Hilliard (foot) will be placed on injured reserve.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT (9-12-14)

DETROIT LIONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS

DETROIT LIONS

--OUT: S Don Carey (hamstring), T LaAdrian Waddle (calf)

--DOUBTFUL: S James Ihedigbo (neck)

--PROBABLE: RB Reggie Bush (knee), TE Brandon Pettigrew (foot)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--QUESTIONABLE: RB DeAngelo Williams (thigh), T Garry Williams (hip), LB Jason Williams (thigh)

--PROBABLE: DE Greg Hardy (not injury related), QB Cam Newton (ribs), TE Greg Olsen (not injury related)

GAME PLAN: In order for the Lions to win in Carolina they have to establish the run to make the Panthers defense play on their heels. If the Lions become one-dimensional, the Panthers have the personnel to contain wide receivers Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate on the outside while also pressuring quarterback Matthew Stafford. On defense, the Lions should give cornerback Darius Slay help over the top for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, because he’s so much more physical than Slay, but they should also key on tight end Greg Olsen, especially after giving up five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown the Giants tight end Larry Donnell last week.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Lions OTs, one of whom could be undrafted rookie Cornelius Lucas on the right side, vs. Panthers DEs Greg Hardy and Charles Johnson, who had 26 sacks last year.

--Lions WR Calvin Johnson, who had 164 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches last week, vs. Panthers CB Antoine Cason, who had an interception and two passes defensed last week.