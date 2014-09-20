Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

Entering the 2014 season, the Detroit Lions’ secondary was the team’s biggest weakness, but through two games, the unit has exceeded expectations.

In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, the group will have a chance to truly gauge whether or not the start has been a mirage.

Top cornerbacks Darius Slay and Rashean Mathis will share the duty of covering Jordy Nelson, one of the NFL’s top receivers. The 6-foot-3 Nelson leads the NFL in targets with 30, yards with 292 and is tied for lead in catches with 18.

“Jordy’s a pretty good receiver,” Slay said. “I‘m ready for the challenge, and I‘m ready for him to bring his A-game just like I‘m going to bring mine.”

The Lions (1-1) and Packers (1-1) will play for an early edge in the NFC North. And no matter how the Lions’ secondary looks, the entire defense has to contain quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is 9-1 in his career against Detroit. The only loss was a 2010 matchup during which Rodgers sat the second half with a concussion.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell was asked Wednesday if Rodgers has any weaknesses.

“I haven’t seen any,” he said. “He’s exceptional.”

Slay, a second-round pick 2013, has played tight in man coverage, but struggled a bit in zone thus far, which he said will improve over time.

“I‘m playing at the level I need to be playing at,” Slay said after the Lions’ 24-7 loss to the Panthers Sunday. “One thing I can do is just get better, and that’s what I‘m going to continue to do.”

But Nelson’s receiver partner, Randall Cobb, will test the Lions, too, especially with Bill Bentley and rookie Nevin Lawson - their top two nickel cornerbacks - already on injured reserve. Playing primarily in the slot, Cobb has 11 catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

Two games into the year, the Lions rank second in the NFL allowing just 57.5 rush yards per game. They are ninth in pass defense allowing just 197.5 yards per game.

The Lions’ defensive line should have opportunities to pressure Rodgers against a struggling Green Bay offensive line, but the secondary will need to prove itself for the Lions to have a chance Sunday.

SERIES HISTORY: 168th regular-season meeting. Packers lead series, 94-66-7. Lions have never won a game Aaron Rodgers started and finished. Most historic meeting between these two teams was on Dec. 28, 2008 when the Packers beat the Lions, 31-21, in Green Bay to give the Lions the only 0-16 record in NFL history.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--Lions rookie kicker Nate Freese is just 2-for-5 on field goals this season, but coach Jim Caldwell said he will remain the kicker for Sunday’s game.

Freese missed a 43-yarder in Week 1 and two 49-yarders in Week 2, prompting the Lions to work out three veteran kickers - Alex Henery, Rob Bironas and Garrett Hartley.

Caldwell said after the Week 2 loss to Carolina that the Lions would look at all their options.

“At this point in time he is our guy,” he said. “He’s a young guy who has potential, but just like anything else in our business, it’s a performance business. We all understand that and he understands it as well.”

Lacking cornerback depth with Nevin Lawson and Bill Bentley on injured reserve, the Lions signed Danny Gorrer on Tuesday.

Gorrer has played 27 games, including two starts, for the Rams, Ravens and Buccaneers in five NFL seasons and spent time with Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin in Baltimore.

“He‘s, number one, a guy that’s got speed and quickness,” Caldwell said. “He has some familiarity with the system as well, that’s a bonus. Athletically, he’s one of those guys that’s quick. He’s versatile, he can play inside and out and he’ll tackle well.”

The Lions added Gorrer and Julian Stanford, a practice squad linebacker, to the 53-man roster Tuesday with Lawson going on IR and the release of safety Nate Ness Monday.

BY THE NUMBERS: 131 - Number of consecutive games played by Lions middle linebacker Stephen Tulloch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wouldn’t give you numbers in terms of how he stacks up or ranks, but this guy is different than the norm. This guy is special.” -- Lions coach Jim Caldwell when asked how many quarterbacks he’s labeled exceptional as he did Aaron Rodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--Out: LB Brad Jones (quadricep), LB Andy Mulumba (knee)

--Questionable: T Bryan Bulaga (knee), CB Casey Hayward (glute)

--Probable: S Micah Hyde (knee)

DETROIT LIONS

--Out: LB Travis Lewis (quadricep), CB Cassius Vaughn (ankle), T LaAdrian Waddle (calf)

--Doubtful: S James Ihedigbo (neck), RB Montell Owens (hamstring)

--Questionable: DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee), DT Nick Fairley (biceps), DE George Johnson (groin)

--Probable: RB Joique Bell (knee), S Don Carey (hamstring)

PLAYER NOTES

--SS James Ihedigbo is dealing with a pinched nerve in his neck he suffered in the second preseason game. He’s missed the first two games and was limited in practice Wednesday. He’s not yet been cleared for games.

--RT LaAdrian Waddle did not practice Wednesday, and the severity of his calf injury remains unknown.

--DE Ziggy Ansah 0missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury.

--LB Travis Lewis, a key special teams player, missed practice with a quad injury he suffered Sunday, part of the reason the Lions promoted Julian Stanford from the practice squad.

-- S Don Carey practiced for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the second exhibition game and was a full participant.

--LB Jerrell Harris, an undrafted third year player, was signed to the to the practice squad.

GAME PLAN: The key for the Lions Sunday is putting pressure on Aaron Rodgers. The Lions have six sacks through two games and are second in the NFL in run defense. If they can eliminate Packers running back Eddie Lacy and make Green Bay one-dimensional, the Lions’ pass rush has to reach Rodgers before he can pick apart the suspect secondary. On offense, the Lions must establish the run as they rank 28th in the NFL in rushing yards.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Lions CB Cassius Vaughn, who will handle nickel duties due to injuries, vs. Packers WR Randall Cobb, one of the top slot receivers in the NFL.

--Lions DT Ndamukong Suh, who has 3.5 career sacks and a safety against Green Bay, vs. Packers C Corey Linsley, a rookie fifth-round pick who will require regular help from a guard.