Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was back at practice Friday after missing the previous two days due to an ankle injury he suffered last Sunday against Green Bay.

Johnson was adamant all along that he was going to play Sunday against the New York Jets. But when Megatron misses practice, it is difficult to ignore and there is obviously cause for concern after he was listed as doubtful on the official injury list Friday.

”He’s one of those guys that physically, he’s an unusual individual,“ Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Friday before practice. ”He responds quickly to treatment. He bounces back pretty quickly for the most part. What would ordinarily take some guys a little bit longer, he seems to be able to fight his way through it.

“He has an extremely high pain tolerance, as well, and he prepares and takes care of his body every single day of the year. That’s where his focus is, and I think he benefits from that sort of regimen.”

Johnson has 19 catches for 329 yards and two touchdowns.

The news wasn’t all good for the Lions on Friday as tight end Joseph Fauria missed practice for a second straight day after injuring his ankle in a non-football activity Wednesday.

--Although the Detroit Lions are 2-1, their offense has struggled so far with the transition to Joe Lombardi’s offense.

The Lions are sixth in passing yards with 277.3 per game, but Matthew Stafford ranks 21st with an 84.1 passer rating. He’s also completing 62.3 percent of his passes, which is on track for the team’s goals, but ranks 24th in the NFL.

“The more and more comfortable we get with this offense and with each other in these new spots, the better we’re going to be,” Stafford said Wednesday.

The Lions’ five turnovers is tied for fifth most in the NFL through three games. They rank 25th in rushing yards per game with 87. They’re tied for 22nd in the league with 20.3 points per game, and the defense scored nine of those in Week 3.

And this week, the Lions face a New York Jets team that has the No. 2 overall defense in the NFL, right behind Detroit‘s.

“I think this week will be a challenge just with all the looks that the Jets bring us, just making sure we communicate on the road and all that,” Stafford said.

In Sunday’s 19-7 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Lions substituted three players on just about every play through the first three quarters, showing just how complex Lombardi’s scheme is.

”It definitely took some getting used to,“ Stafford said. ”It’s tough to practice in training camp because you don’t know who’s going to be on your final roster, you don’t know where exactly you’re going to put guys.

“But week in and week out, we’re getting more and more comfortable with it, and guys are, like I said, understanding their roles.”

The Lions offense looked great to start the season with 417 yards in a 35-14 win over the New York Giants in Week 1, but the Giants rank 22nd in total defense and are tied for 25th averaging 25.7 points per games. Against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, the Lions’ offense gained 323 yards, but two missed field goals by Nate Freese, who was cut Monday, combined with three turnovers led to a 24-7 loss.

Last week against the Packers, the offense gained 353 yards, but Stafford threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the red zone. The offense scored just one touchdown in the 19-7 win, but the final drive to run out the remaining 6:54 was impressive.

“I think one of the things is it’d look a little bit different to you if you don’t turn the ball over,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “We turned the ball over the last couple games, which took away drives.”

Wide receiver Calvin Johnson isn’t worried about the slow start either.

“I know how explosive we can be and how explosive we should be when we’re out there,” he said. “It’s just a matter of continuing to have good practices, and those things will translate to the field.”

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 6-6. The most historic meeting between the two teams was in 1997 when the Lions beat the Jets in a game with a postseason berth on the line, and Barry Sanders ran for 184 yards in a 13-10 Lions win at the Pontiac Silverdome.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--With Stephen Tulloch going on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the Lions will move Tahir Whitehead from strong-side linebacker to middle linebacker. The Lions considered moving DeAndre Levy from the weak side, but decided not to risk losing his impact.

“Typically, if a guy’s playing really, really well, you don’t necessarily want to move that guy, and you want to maybe allow someone else to take the other position,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “Levy’s been playing extremely well at his normal spot, so if we didn’t have to disrupt it too much, we didn’t plan to do so.”

The Lions used Whitehead in the middle during the offseason program, but it’s unclear whether he or Levy will handle the defensive calls during the games.

“I’ve had to handle calls since OTAs,” Whitehead said Monday. “Whenever you’re playing the Mike position, you’re the one getting the calls, getting everyone lined up and you’re kind of running the defense. I didn’t have to do it in a regular-season game, but I had to do it in quite a few preseason games.”

--The Lions signed linebacker Josh Bynes off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad Tuesday to provide depth. He knows some of the defensive schemes after working with coordinator Teryl Austin in Baltimore, but so far, he’s been watching more Jets film than Lions.

“As far as what I’ve seen from watching the (Lions) film, they’re fast, get after it and just a defense you want to play for,” Bynes said. “That’s what you look forward to and that’s why they’re one of the best defenses in the league now.”

--Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3.

“I‘m not concerned about it,” the All-Pro receiver said. “When those things happen, you just get in here and just work and work and work until those things get right.”

It was the first practice Johnson has missed this year after missing several last year with knee and finger injuries.

“The timing, that’s the biggest thing,” he said of practicing often. “Getting out here and doing things full speed so that (quarterback Matthew Stafford) can get a feel for it, and you can get a good feel for it as well and just build your confidence.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 6 - Number of different players who have played nickel cornerback for the Lions the first three games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Maybe just the pure speed next time.” -- QB Matthew Stafford, when asked if he has to add any run moves to his arsenal after the Packers read his juke move last week.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DETROIT LIONS

--Out: TE Joseph Fauria (ankle), LB Travis Lewis (quadricep), CB Cassius Vaughn (ankle)

--Doubtful: S Don Carey (hamstring), T LaAdrian Waddle (calf)

--Questionable: WR Calvin Johnson (ankle), RB Montell Owens (hamstring)

--Probable: DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee), RB Joique Bell (knee), DT Nick Fairley (biceps), S James Ihedigbo (neck), DE George Johnson (groin), RB Theo Riddick (hamstring)

NEW YORK JETS

--Doubtful: CB Dee Milliner (quadricep)

--Questionable: WR Eric Decker (hamstring)

--Probable: G Willie Colon (calf), C Dalton Freeman (knee), RB Chris Johnson (ankle), C Nick Mangold (shoulder), WR David Nelson (illness), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--SS James Ihedigbo, who’s dealing with a nerve injury in his neck, was a full participant in practice Wednesday for the first time in the regular season.

--RT LaAdrian Waddle returned to practice for the first time since suffering a calf injury in Week 1, but was extremely limited and is listed as doubtful.

GAME PLAN: As they did with Aaron Rodgers last week, the Lions must pressure Jets quarterback Geno Smith often to win this game. The secondary has proven capable of covering the caliber of receivers New York has, especially if Eric Decker can’t play, so if the front seven can force Smith to rush his decisions, the Lions defense should remain among the best in the league. On offense, the Lions should take some shots downfield to Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate to exploit the Jets’ secondary and free some space in the run game.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Lions CB Darius Slay, who has four passes defensed this year, vs. Jets WR Jeremy Kerley, who has 15 catches for 141 yards and speed to test the Lions.

--Lions RT, which could be a hobbled LaAdrian Waddle or struggling backups Cornelius Lucas or Garrett Reynolds, vs. Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson, who had 10.5 sacks last year though he’s dealing with a knee contusion.