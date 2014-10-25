Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

Seven games into 2014, Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin has already matched his career high of three interceptions. Moving back to his natural position of free safety after playing strong safety last year has helped him play a huge role in the Lions having the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

But the biggest change for Quin in his second season in Detroit is being healthy.

“I had an ankle last year that was pretty dramatic, and I think it affected the way that I could move on the field and limited me,” Quin said in London this week during the Lions’ Play 60 event at Surrey Sports Park. “So, I was hampered in a sense. I couldn’t do some of the things that I wanted to do. I couldn’t make some of the plays that I knew that I could make, so after the season we fixed it and I was continuing to recover. And it’s feeling good so far.”

Quin this season has 30 tackles, one for loss and four passes defensed a year after signing a five-year, $23.5 million deal.

“He’s one of those guys that every day in practice you hear him talking to the corners, talking to the linebackers having discussions,” head coach Jim Caldwell said of Quin. “I mean his communication skills are great just in terms of football. His football IQ is off the charts and between him and (James Ihedigbo), both our two safeties are experienced guys and that experience is absolutely invaluable. He’s one of those guys that just has a knack for coming up with a big play at the right time.”

Quin made arguably the biggest play in last Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. With the Lions down 23-17 with less than 3:30 remaining, Quin intercepted Drew Brees and returned it to the New Orleans 14, setting the Lions up for the game-winning touchdown. On the play, Quin and Ihedigbo disguised their coverage knowing Brees would try to throw right to the line to gain.

”When you have great rush and great coverage, it’s tough for the quarterback to fit some of those balls in there,“ Quin said. ”Sometimes they force it, some of those get tipped and sometimes you go into a game where you have two or three plays you kind of key in on and hope that they run them and hope you’re in the right call when they run them.

“And that’s happened twice for us this year, so I‘m just happy that I’ve been able to make some of those plays.”

Quin never used his ankle injury as an excuse in 2013. He didn’t even disclose that he played through a torn ligament until after the season when he underwent surgery.

“I‘m healthy this year; we’ve got a great scheme, we’ve got a great defense, we’ve got a great rush from our d-line, we’ve got great coverage from our linebackers and we’ve got great coverage from our corners that’s allowing the quarterback to have to make tough throws under pressure,” Quin said. “And I’ve been the beneficiary of a few of his throws.”

SERIES HISTORY: 36th regular-season meeting. Lions lead series, 23-12. The most historical meeting was on Dec. 12, 2012 when Calvin Johnson had 11 receptions for 225 yards to break Jerry Rice’s single-season receiving yardage record of 1,848 yards. Johnson finished the year with 1,964.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--Lions president Tom Lewand indicated Wednesday he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the NFL determines whether or not the league could operate with one of its teams in London.

Speculation about the possibility of a London team reached new heights this year with the NFL having three games at Wembley Stadium in one season for the first time. The league began its international series in the English capitol in 2007, and Wembley hosted one regular-season game each year through 2012, then two in 2013.

“I don’t think you foreclose any opportunity to make yourselves better whether that’s as an individual, as a team or as a league, and clearly there are some tremendous sports fans in the U.K.,” he said. “We’ve seen the growth of our sport and the popularity amongst those great fans over the last few years. How much we can continue to grow that is a real opportunity in front of us.”

Lewand said the possibility of having a London team would present plenty of challenges, but he thinks the league could overcome the logistical issues with more research, if it so chose.

Even though soccer, rugby and cricket have a stronghold in the United Kingdom, there is a growing fan base for American football.

“The fact that we’ve been able to establish a foothold on that competitive landscape is pretty significant,” Lewand said.

Lewand said he didn’t know an exact timeline for when the NFL could make a decision on having a team in London, but based on the increased resources dedicated to the international series, it might not be that long.

“It’s hard to pinpoint a timeline, but knowing the fact that there’s a lot of effort and energy being put into it gives me sense that there will be some finality to it one way or the other in the coming years,” he said.

--While in London, the Lions are using the training facilities at the posh 123-acre Pennyhill Park Hotel that are impressive, too. The hotel and spa is headquarters for England’s national rugby team, but will host the Lions until Friday when the team moves to a hotel in the city of London.

Lions president Tom Lewand expressed appreciation to the rugby team for allowing the Lions to use the space, which has a football-length field made of grass and turf, a weight room and many other amenities.

“For us, it really couldn’t set up any better,” Lewand said Wednesday. “It’s almost like a mini training camp setup. It’s very efficient. Everything is very proximate; guys can walk down to the locker room; they can walk down to the practice field.”

Lewand said team executives took three trips to London to evaluate their options of where to stay for the week, and Pennyhill was at the top of the list. Room rates start at about $500 per night and top out around $2,000 for a suite, and that doesn’t include the cost of visiting the 45,000-square foot spa.

“They’re lovely,” defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said of the accommodations, which include a pillow menu, calling them “first class without question.”

“I could stay here all week,” center Dominic Raiola said with a smile. “I haven’t even been to the spa yet.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 13 - Career game-winning drives led by quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He can do it all.” - Lions coach Jim Caldwell on WR Julio Jones.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DETROIT LIONS

--Out: TE Eric Ebron (hamstring), TE Joseph Fauria (ankle)

--Doubtful: RB Reggie Bush (ankle), TE Brandon Pettigrew (foot)

--Questionable: WR Calvin Johnson (ankle), T LaAdrian Waddle (concussion)

--Probable: DE Ezekiel Ansah (toe), RB Theo Riddick (hamstring)

ATLANTA FALCONS

--Questionable: DE Jonathan Babineaux (foot), WR Harry Douglas (foot)

--Probable: G Justin Blalock (back), WR Julio Jones (ankle), LB Prince Shembo (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Calvin Johnson was limited for the second straight day and was running and cutting on his injured right ankle, leaving a chance he’ll play Sunday vs. Atlanta in London. He was listed as questionable on Friday.

--RT LaAdrian Waddle sat out a second day in a row with a concussion that he played with late in the fourth quarter, though the Lions say he didn’t tell the medical staff.

--RB Reggie Bush was out after being limited with his ankle injury, but he’s expected to play.

--RB Theo Riddick (hamstring) was a full participant.

--DE Ezekiel Ansah (toe) returned to practice, but was limited.

GAME PLAN: The Lions’ first goal has to be to contain wide receiver Julio Jones, no matter how many defensive backs it takes. If they can do that, the Lions’ No. 1-ranked defense should be able to impose its will on a Falcons offense that’s struggled to run the ball. On offense, the Lions’ goal should be to establish the run. Even though the run game ranks 31st in the NFL, they draw an Atlanta defense that ranks 30th overall.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

--Lions DTs, who have helped shut down opposing run games, vs. Falcons interior OL, which will feature rookie center James Stone in his first start.

--Lions CB Darius Slay, who has eight passes defensed in 2014, vs. Falcon WR Julio Jones, who is fourth in the NFL with 676 receiving yards.