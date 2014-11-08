Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

Detroit Lions All-Pro receiver Calvin Johnson said Wednesday he plans to return to action Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after missing the last three games with a high-ankle sprain.

The Lions rank 24th in scoring with just 20.3 points per game and hope he can provide a lift in all phases of the offense.

On Sunday, the Lions face a Dolphins team allowing just 18.9 points per game, third-best in the league. Watching his team start 6-2 while being hobbled since Week 3, Johnson said he’s motivated to help the Lions continue winning.

“Extremely, extremely motivated, especially with where we are as a team right now,” he said. “We’ve got Miami coming to our own house, so we’ll go ahead and get off to a good start in the third quarter of the season.”

In addition to Johnson providing a tremendous threat to a passing attack that featured Golden Tate in recent weeks, the Lions running backs noted Wednesday that the safeties won’t be able to cheat in the run game either.

“He’s a running back’s best friend,” Reggie Bush said.

Johnson last played in a game Oct. 5, so when he returns for Sunday’s game, he’ll have had more than a month to rest the high-ankle sprain that’s plagued him most of the season. He said he’s fresh and ready to contribute and felt no rust in practice Monday.

“Any time you get that kind of time off your body’s going to feel rejuvenated,” he said.

The Lions will also welcome back right tackle LaAdrian Waddle, who missed the last game with a concussion, and Bush, who sat with an ankle injury. Both players said Wednesday they’ll play in Week 10.

But has been the NFL’s top receiver since at least 2011, and with what Tate adding 55 catches for 800 yards in the first eight games, quarterback Matthew Stafford should regularly have somebody open.

“Golden obviously had a big opportunity with Calvin - and a bunch of other guys really - going down to step up, and he grabbed that role and played extremely well for us,” Stafford said. “With the addition of him and Calvin back and hopefully the other guys at some point, it could be dangerous.”

SERIES HISTORY: 11th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 7-3. The most historical meeting was the first one on Dec. 15, 1973 when the Dolphins beat the Lions, 34-7, in their final regular season game before winning their second straight Super Bowl.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley’s knee injury remains non-surgical at this point, coach Jim Caldwell said Friday.

Fairley injured his knee during the Lions’ 22-21 come-from-behind win over Atlanta in London. He had 14 combined tackles and one sack before the injury.

“Probably same answer I gave before. He’s still in the evaluation process,” Caldwell said. “But he’s had a couple of evaluations and the doctors have stressed that rest and some healing will hopefully give them a little clearer picture of what should be done. But right now, it’s non-surgical at this point.”

--In his first five seasons, Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh hasn’t missed a game due to injury. The only two he missed were for his stomp-related suspension in 2011.

But that doesn’t mean he’s been completely healthy.

“I may not show that to you, but everything hurts,” he said Wednesday. “Things happen. I think mentally, I‘m a different cat.”

Suh plays more than most defensive tackles, leading his position in snaps as a rookie in 2010 and likely again this year, but he said he’s prepared himself to play in all situations.

“I‘m not Megatron, but, I mean, nobody’s indestructible,” he said. “I pride myself on my offseason workouts, things that I do to maintain and be healthy for all 16 games and plus.”

A few years ago, Suh said he saw an interview with now-retired tight end Tony Gonzalez that has shaped his mindset.

“He said he physically can play this game as long as he wants to. It’s whether mentally he wants to do it, and that’s how I look at myself and that’s how I’ve understood this game,” Suh said. “We’re all in this position because we’re physically gifted and what takes us over the edge is our mental preparation.”

With C.J. Mosley out last game and Nick Fairley suffering a knee injury in the second quarter, Suh played 22 of 24 snaps in the second half against Atlanta. Although Mosley will play this week, Suh will continue to have an increased role as long as Fairley is out.

--Tight end Joseph Fauria practiced Wednesday, but was limited with his ankle injury. Meanwhile, Brandon Pettigrew (foot) and Eric Ebron (hamstring) remained out, so even if any of them do return, Kellen Davis should continue to have a role Sunday.

“We’ll kind of see how it goes,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “The guys are getting better, they’re working at it, but perhaps maybe one or two may not come along as quickly as you think. But I think from the next couple days we’ll have a pretty good idea.”

--Rookie cornerback Nevin Lawson was in the locker room during a media session for the first time since dislocating his left foot in Week 2. He hasn’t started walking yet, but expects to be ready for offseason workouts.

“One section of my foot was dislocated, so there was basically a knot in the middle of the foot,” he said of the injury that required medical crews to cart him off the field. “Just look at a ball in the middle of your foot, that’s how it looked. ... It looked messed up.”

--Running back Reggie Bush said he plans to treat Sunday’s game against Miami, where he played from 2011-12, like the Week 7 game against his former team the Saints - like any other game.

“Just looking to get a win. That’s it,” he said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 87.2 -- Calvin Johnson’s career yards per game, which would keep him on pace for a 1,000-yard season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m sure he’ll be dancing and having fun. He’s a good dude. It’s been a while since I’ve seen him, so it’ll be good to see him. I hope he plays well, but not too well.” -- Lions DT Ndamukong Suh on Dolphins and ex-Lions S Louis Delmas.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Out: TE Dion Sims (toe)

--Doubtful: G Daryn Colledge (back)

--Questionable: RB Lamar Miller (shoulder), LB Koa Misi (ankle), DT Earl Mitchell (abdomen), LB Kelvin Sheppard (hip, groin), S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring)

--Probable: TE Charles Clay (knee), DT Anthony Johnson (back), LB Chris McCain (foot), C Mike Pouncey (hip), LB Jordan Tripp (ankle)

DETROIT LIONS

--Out: DT Nick Fairley (knee)

--Doubtful: TE Eric Ebron (hamstring)

--Questionable: TE Joseph Fauria (ankle), TE Brandon Pettigrew (foot)

--Probable: DE Ezekiel Ansah (toe), RB Reggie Bush (ankle), WR Calvin Johnson (ankle), DE George Johnson (hamstring), T LaAdrian Waddle (concussion)

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Joseph Fauria (ankle) was limited in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, but appears on track to play Sunday.

--TE Brandon Pettigrew (foot) was limited in practice Thursday after sitting Wednesday, but his status remains up in the air.

--TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) was limited Thursday after sitting Wednesday, but his status remains doubtful.

--DE Ezekiel Ansah (toe) was limited Thursday after being a full participant Wednesday, but he’s expected to play Sunday.

--WR Calvin Johnson was a full participant Wednesday and said he expects to play Sunday after missing the past three games with a high-ankle sprain.

--RB Reggie Bush was a full participant Wednesday and said he plans to play after sitting Week 8 with an ankle injury.

--RT LaAdrian Waddle has been cleared fully from his Week 7 concussion and plans to play Sunday after missing Week 8.

--DT Nick Fairley missed practice with a knee injury suffered in Week 8 and likely won’t play Sunday.

GAME PLAN: If the Lions want to contend in the NFC this year, this is the game where they have to make a statement. With games at Arizona and New England next, this would be the perfect time for the offense to find a rhythm, so the Lions should try to involve Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate as much as possible. If they can create separation against Brent Grimes and Cortland Finnegan, the Lions should have big-play opportunities and create openings in the run game that haven’t existed so far. On defense, the Lions should focus on shutting down the run early, which will be easier if Dolphins running back Lamar Miller isn’t 100 percent.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Lions RT LaAdrian Waddle, who has given up two sacks in four, vs. Dolphins DE Cameron Wake, who has 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

--Lions DT Ndamukong Suh, who has 14 tackles, two for loss and 2.5 sacks his past four games, vs. Dolphins RG Mike Pouncey, a former Pro Bowl center who is in his first season at right guard.