Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell provided an honest assessment of his maligned offense Tuesday.

“We have no comfort zone,” he said. “We have no area that we are comfortable with at this point in time with our offense.”

The Lions offense hasn’t scored a touchdown the past two games, helping lead to its first two-game losing streak of the season. The team ranks 28th in the NFL averaging just 17.9 points per game, and the offense has struggled to support its stout defense.

However, against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving at Ford Field, the Lions have an opportunity to find a rhythm on offense. The Bears rank 30th in the NFL allowing 27.5 points per game and have the 29th-ranked pass defense, which could be a perfect cure for the inaccurate Matthew Stafford.

Turnovers haven’t been a major problem this year as the Lions rank 15th in giveaways. They won the turnover battle in Arizona, 2-1, in Week 11 and drew 1-1 with the Patriots in Week 12. But the offense didn’t score a touchdown in either game, the first time that’s happened to the Lions since September 2000.

Losing on the road to the Patriots and Cardinals wasn’t a surprise, but the offense hasn’t looked great besides a few stretches in games since scoring 35 points in Week 1.

“We have too many playmakers not to be explosive,” wide receiver Calvin Johnson said.

Still, the Lions have been unable find a rhythm this season besides their three consecutive comebacker wins over the Saints, Falcons and Dolphins.

“The reason why I‘m not comfortable is because we haven’t scored enough points, more so than anything else,” Caldwell said. “Oftentimes it doesn’t matter how you score as long as you get them on the board. So right now, we just have not been consistent enough to get that done in so many different areas.”

Stafford, who’s completing just 58.8 percent of his passes, said he’s comfortable in the offensive scheme run by first-year coordinator Joe Lombardi, and even though his stats continue to show regression, he’s worried about helping the team out of its funk.

“I‘m trying to get this offense in the end zone as much as possible,” he said. “Whatever it takes to get that done, I‘m going to do it.”

Injuries have played some role, and if the Lions don’t have left tackle Riley Reiff (knee), they’d be without their top two offensive linemen Thursday against the Bears. Their top three tight ends -- Brandon Pettigrew, Eric Ebron and Joseph Fauria -- have all missed games, and Johnson and Reggie Bush have had lingering injuries.

“We make no excuses,” Caldwell said. “Our job is to win games and win games period. ... The minute you start building and looking for excuses you’re going to find that it’s going to crop up all over the place.”

SERIES HISTORY: 169th regular-season meeting. Bears lead series, 96-57-5. The Lions’ first Thanksgiving game was against the Bears in 1934, a 19-16 Chicago win.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--Lions left tackle Riley Reiff missed practice Tuesday, and all signs point to him not playing in Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Reiff suffered a left knee injury on the first play of Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots and did not return.

On Tuesday, the Lions promoted offensive lineman Rodney Austin from the practice squad to the active roster, a move that gives them an extra backup if Reiff can’t play.

”He’s as tough as they come,“ quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Reiff. ”He filled in for a guy that kind of showed him the ropes when it comes to that. Jeff Backus was a bell cow for a long time at left tackle, and Riley’s very similar in his personality and his approach to football and what is being hurt and what is not.

“I know that Riley is doing everything he can to get back on the field on Thursday. We’ll see if it happens.”

A first-round pick in 2012, Reiff has started every game the past two years since Backus retired. Backus missed just one start in 12 seasons with the Lions. Lions coach Jim Caldwell did not have an update on Reiff’s status before practice Tuesday.

However, the good news is the Lions don’t expect Reiff’s injury to be long-term.

“He’s a tough guy,” Caldwell said. “He’s tough, he’s durable, he’s typically been able to battle through a lot. If you play that position, literally, there’s contact on every play and those guys get accustomed to being uncomfortable -- until the point where it gets to be something that’s out of his control.”

--Lions center Dominic Raiola said Tuesday he won’t be fined for his late-game antics in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots.

On the final drive after the Patriots scored an unnecessary touchdown to make it 34-9 with 1:57 remaining, Raiola tried to punch defensive tackle Zach Moore twice and dove at his knees after snapping the ball on the final kneeldown.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Monday the team wouldn’t punish Raiola, but the NFL reviewed his plays before deciding not to fine him.

“There’s no fine,” Raiola said. “It’s during the game. I don’t know about regrets, I don’t live life with regrets. I didn’t intentionally try to hurt anybody. I didn’t try to do anything out of the ordinary. I would’ve gotten a Fed Ex letter (fine) for that. So, just play the game. I didn’t make it a big deal, everybody else did.”

--Calvin Johnson didn’t say much when asked if he’s a different player now than the one who had two of the eight best receiving seasons in 2011 and 2012.

“Same guy,” he said Tuesday.

Johnson has flashed the talent that earned him the nickname Megatron a few times this season. In Week 1, he had seven catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 10, his first game back after missing three in a row, he had seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in which he beat Dolphins cornerback Brent Grimes on a jump ball.

Johnson hasn’t been his typical, explosive self the past two games as the Cardinals limited him to five catches for 59 yards and the Patriots held him to four catches for 58 yards. Arizona and New England have some of the top cornerbacks groups in the NFL, but even if the games were a poor matchup for him, he’s been able to exploit just about every matchup or scheme during his illustrious career.

The 29-year-old also said he has no concerns about his long-term health.

“I don’t worry about it,” he said. “It’s a game that is a 100 percent injury sport, so you’re going to have some nicks and bruises here and there. But you can’t sit back and really worry about those things. You still have to be able to go out there try to put those things in the back of your mind and play.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 -- Sacks for the Lions against Drew Stanton last week in a 14-6 loss to the Cardinals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s the best receiver in the league, and they know that. It’s on me to just throw him better balls and make sure we’re on the same page.” --Lions QB Matthew Stafford on teams adjusting to WR Calvin Johnson.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--LT Riley Reiff (knee) was out Tuesday and his status is doubtful to play Thursday, the first start he’ll miss in the past two years.

--DT Nick Fairley (knee) was out and will likely miss his fourth straight game.

--RG Larry Warford (knee) was out and will likely miss his third straight game.

--WR Calvin Johnson (ankle) was limited in practice Tuesday, but should be available Thursday vs. the Bears.

--SS James Ihedigbo (knee) was limited, but should play Thursday.

--SLB Ashlee Palmer (concussion) was limited, and his status for Thursday is up in the air.

--DE Ezekiel Ansah (elbow) was limited, but played through the injury Sunday and should play Thursday.

--RB Reggie Bush (ankle) was limited, but should return after sitting the past two games.

--CB Rashean Mathis (ankle) was limited, but should play Thursday.

--FS Glover Quin (back) was limited, but should play Thursday.

--DE George Johnson (foot) was limited, but should play Thursday.

--OG/C Rodney Austin was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

--TE Kellen Davis was released.

--LB Jerrell Harris was signed to the practice squad.

GAME PLAN: This is the perfect opportunity for the Lions to prove their offense is capable of being explosive. The Bears are allowing 27.5 points per game, and the Lions haven’t scored more than 24 points since Week 1. Plus, cornerback Kyle Fuller could be out for the Bears, which would make it even harder for them to stop Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate.

On defense, the Lions have to shut down the run as always. If they can limit Matt Forte and force Jay Cutler to beat them with his arm all game, he’s bound to make some costly mistakes.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Lions CBs Rashean Mathis and Darius Slay, who struggled playing zone against the Patriots last week, vs. Bears WRs Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery, who are both healthy after some early season struggles.

--Lions RT LaAdrian Waddle, who’s allowed four sacks this season, vs. Bears LDE Willie Young, who has eight sacks.