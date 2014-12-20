Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

The Detroit Lions are a game away from clinching a playoff berth, but will have to overcome some of their poor history against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers to make the tournament.

In Sunday, the Lions will try to win a game in Chicago for the second straight year. They haven’t accomplished that feat since 1973, the final of six straight wins in Chicago - three at Wrigley Field, three at Soldier Field. A stretch of five straight wins against the Bears from 1971-73, home and road, was also the last time the Lions won four or more games in a row against Chicago. They’ve won the last three games against the Bears, including a 34-17 win on Thanksgiving.

Granted, with Jimmy Clausen starting over Jay Cutler and the Bears allowing at least 31 points the past three games, the Lions won’t be facing one of the many great Chicago teams that beat them over the past four decades.

“There’s been historical hurdles here from the jump,” wide receiver Calvin Johnson said. “I don’t know how many we’ve passed since I’ve been here but it seems each year there’s another one. I think that’s just a testament to the hard work that guys are putting in, the focus like we were just talking about, coaching. All that goes hand in hand.”

The Lions have already accomplished several historical feats this year. They are 10-4 for the first time since 1991. With a win over the Vikings last Sunday, they finished 7-1 at home for the first time since 1995. The Lions this year started 7-2, the first time they’ve done that since 1993. Jim Caldwell will finish with a winning record in his first season, the first time a new coach has done that since Bobby Ross in 1997.

The Lions could clinch their first playoff berth since 2011 by Saturday if the Eagles lose in Washington, but they’d prefer to make it on their own terms.

After the game against the Bears, the Lions will travel to Green Bay for a game against the Packers that will likely decide the winner of the NFC North. The Lions haven’t won in Green Bay since 1991.

“It’s not really ever talked about to tell you the truth,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said of the team’s history. “We don’t talk about that kind of stuff. We’re a week-to-week basis team. Going at Chicago is always tough. It’s always a tough place to play. They’re talented, they still have good players and they’re capable of playing extremely well.”

In addition to the lackluster history against the Bears and Packers, the Lions will likely have to overcome the weather in their final two games. They’ve lost 16 straight outdoor games when the starting temperature was 40 degrees or colder, with their last win in 2000.

The forecast for Chicago Sunday is a high of 39 degrees, and it will surely be colder in Green Bay in Week 17. The Lions practiced outside Wednesday to help them prepare for the cold, and players have preached Caldwell’s message that they have an indoor team with an outdoor mentality.

“I wasn’t here, so I don’t look at the past and make a determination on what’s going to happen in the future,” Caldwell said. “I believe in the guys that we have. We know it’s going to be tough but I think it’s our job to find a way.”

SERIES HISTORY: 170th regular-season meeting. Bears lead series, 96-68-5. After winning the previous three matchups, the Lions will try to beat the Bears four games in a row for the first time since winning five in a row from 1971-73.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Lions placed second-year right tackle LaAdrian Waddle on injured reserve Wednesday after he suffered a left knee injury in last Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. The team will now rely on undrafted rookie Cornelius Lucas to secure the right side of the line as it prepares for a playoff run.

“I think the game’s starting to slow down for him and he’s doing a really good job,” left tackle Riley Reiff said of Lucas. “I‘m excited for him.”

The 6-foot-9, 325-pound Lucas has experience playing right tackle this year in the four games Waddle missed earlier this season, though he split time with veteran Garrett Reynolds. Lucas also finished the game Sunday after a cart took Waddle off the field.

“It’s really exciting,” Lucas said. “There’s a lot going through my mind right now but at the end of the day it’s just football.”

--Free safety Glover Quin was the NFC defensive player of the week after his game-changing interception in the second quarter of the Lions’ 16-14 win over the Vikings. He’s tied with Browns safety Tashaun Gipson for the lead league with six interceptions and said Wednesday he’s one of the top safeties in the NFL this year.

“I feel like I‘m a top safety in the league,” he said. “Do I feel like I could do a lot of things that other safeties can’t do? Yeah, I do. Do I feel like I should be in the category or the conversation for top safety in the league? I would say, if you’re talking this year, I would say yeah.”

“It’s funny how a couple interceptions at key times highlights or raises some of the other things like a play that you made. And when I look at the film, I‘m like, ‘I’ve made some of those tackles my whole career and it’s never been talked about.'”

--Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said consistency has been key to the Lions maintaining the NFL’s No. 2 overall defense.

“We step up to the challenge, and I expect for us to continue to do that and be able to find ways to maintain our consistency, which will allow us to get better and better each week,” Suh said. “I think that’s something that’s special about us, we’ve found ways to get better. Even though we’ve had some success, we don’t revel in that and take that as, ‘Ok, we’re content with that.’ We want to find the best.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 10 - Second half points allowed by the Lions the past three games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, Jay Cutler is an elite quarterback and one that I think at any moment in time can very much hurt you.” -- Lions DT Ndamukong Suh on Bears QB Jay Cutler before the announcement of Cutler’s benching.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DETROIT LIONS

--Out: DT Nick Fairley (knee)

--Questionable: CB Mohammed Seisay (hamstring)

--Probable: S Don Carey (ankle), WR Calvin Johnson (ankle), DE George Johnson (illness), DT C.J. Mosley (not injury related), LB Ashlee Palmer (quadricep), G Rob Sims (illness)

CHICAGO BEARS

--Out: S Chris Conte (back), K Robbie Gould (right quadricep)

--Questionable: CB Tim Jennings (ankle), G Kyle Long (hip), DT Jay Ratliff (knee), DT Will Sutton (illness)

--Probable: CB Kyle Fuller (hand), LB Shea McClellin (ankle)

PLAYER NOTES

--DT Nick Fairley (knee) missed practice Wednesday and will miss Week 16, but the Lions still hope he can return for Week 17 or the playoffs.

--WR Calvin Johnson (ankle) was limited, but will play Sunday.

--DT C.J. Mosley (not injury related) was limited, but is expected to start Sunday.

--DE George Johnson (illness) was out, but is expected to play Sunday.

--CB Mohammed Seisay (hamstring) was limited after suffering the injury vs. Minnesota.

--LB Ashlee Palmer (quad) was limited after suffering his injury in the first quarter vs. Minnesota.

--S Don Carey (ankle) was limited, but expected to play vs. Chicago.

--ORT LaAdrian Waddle (left knee) was placed on injured reserve.

--CB Josh Thomas was added to the 53-man roster after the Lions claimed him off waivers from the New York Jets.

GAME PLAN: With Jimmy Clausen starting at quarterback for the Bears in place of Jay Cutler, the Lions’ game plan on defense should be simple. Stop the run, as always, then send the house on passing downs. Clausen is 1-9 as a starter and has not proven he can beat teams deep. The Bears ran just eight times for 13 yards in the previous matchup, and with Clausen at quarterback, they should try to test the Lions’ No. 1-ranked run defense, even if that plan fails. On offense, the Lions should continue to test rookie cornerback Kyle Fuller any time he’s matched with Calvin Johnson, and if the Lions grab a lead, they should continue running the ball with Joique Bell.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Lions DT Ndamukong Suh, who didn’t have any statistics against the Bears in Week 13, vs. Bears RG Kyle Long, who hasn’t allowed a sack this year.

--Lions WR Calvin Johnson, who had 11 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on Thanksgiving, vs. Bears CB Kyle Fuller, who has struggled against No. 1 receivers the past several weeks.