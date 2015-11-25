Detroit Lions - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - INSIDE SLANT

The Detroit Lions are on their first winning streak of the season, but their offense still hasn’t looked like it’s played to its potential.

In their wins the past two weeks, the Lions scored just 18 points, and so far this year, the team has eclipsed 20 points just twice, in Week 1 at San Diego and Week 6 at home against Chicago.

”I think we can always be better, opportunities here and there,“ quarterback Matthew Stafford said Tuesday. ”In the last game, (running back) Joique (Bell) could’ve scored. We told him to go down inside the four once we get the first down, so there’s instances like that.

“But we also haven’t played our best in a lot of games. We have been through some changes; we’re still very early on in this new system, and it’s on us as players to kind of own it and go forward from there.”

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will call just his fourth game Thursday after being promoted before Week 7. The Lions play an Eagles team that ranks 25th in total defense and allowed 45 points to the Buccaneers last week, so maybe this will be the week the offense finds its rhythm.

In addition to Bell going down to help run out the clock, the Lions missed on a touchdown pass to tight end Eric Ebron when he dropped one in the end zone, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

“I‘m more interested in if we can score enough points to win,” head coach Jim Caldwell said. “That’s No. 1. The other things, we’ll continue to work on. We’re just kind of miscuing a little bit. Last week, I think we had an opportunity to score more touchdowns that we kind of missed. We had some opportunities, but I do think we’re making progress.”

The offensive line has been better the past two games, which has helped the Lions be in position to win. In Thursday’s game, the Lions have a chance to win their third straight game on Thanksgiving, but the offense as a whole has to find a way to score more points.

And Stafford acknowledged that the Lions can’t have droughts like last Sunday when they went scoreless in the third quarter and had just six yards on their first two drives.

“I feel like we’re moving in the right direction,” Stafford said. “We have to clean some things up, there’s no question. A third quarter like that, you can’t have that, so we have to make sure that we’re consistent with how we play and that’s everybody.”

SERIES HISTORY: 31st regular-season meeting. Eagles lead series, 15-13-2. The Lions are 0-2 against the Eagles at Ford Field. The last meeting between these teams in 2013 was in a Philadelphia snowstorm that dropped eight inches, mostly during the game, as the Eagles won, 34-20.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - NOTES, QUOTES

--Lions safety Glover Quin isn’t worried about playing a fast-paced Eagles offense.

”They look at it as: If you go no-huddle, they can get a lot of plays,“ he said Tuesday. ”As a defense, you’ve got to look at it as: The quicker they run three plays, the quicker you can go sit down.

“If they’re running three or four plays a minute, you get a first-down stop, second-down stop, third down, you’re off the field in 45 seconds.”

To prepare for the Eagles, the Lions have had the scout team run plays faster against the defense, and the coaches have waited to provide the defensive calls until after the offense breaks the huddle, a way to help the defense think faster.

“They go really fast. We’ve just got to go faster,” Lions defensive tackle Gabe Wright said.

--With a matchup Thursday against two other first-round quarterbacks, Mark Sanchez and Sam Bradford, that are already on their second team, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said he was appreciative of the chance to spend his career with one team.

“Everybody has their own path and I understand that,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to be around some really good players and some great coaches, and I can’t really speak to theirs to tell you the truth. I‘m just happy to be where I am and playing for the team I‘m playing for.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 702 -- Career receptions for wide receiver Calvin Johnson, the first player in Lions history to eclipse 700.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve had a few people out there tell me they’re one of my few fans left, so I‘m glad there’s a couple out there. I‘m not sure if that’s a compliment or not, if they’re trying to point themselves out as being a big fan or just (putting) shade on everybody else.” --Lions QB Matthew Stafford on what people say to him when he’s in public.

NFL Team Report - Detroit Lions - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Calvin Johnson (ankle) was limited Tuesday, but should play Thursday against the Eagles.

--CB Darius Slay (neck) was limited, but he should play Thursday.

--DT Caraun Reid (ankle) was limited, but he should be available Thursday.

--DT Gabe Wright (ankle) was limited, but his status is unclear with C.J. Wilson and Khyri Thornton playing OK as backups last week.

--S Don Carey (back) was limited, but he should play Thursday.

--TE Eric Ebron (quad/hand) was a full participant, so he’ll play Thursday.

--CB Crezdon Butler (teeth) was a full participant, so he’ll play Thursday.

GAME PLAN

--The formula for the Lions to win should be the same as it has been the past two games. Stop the run on defense and limit turnovers on offense. Defensively, that will be tough against an Eagles team that averages 119.2 rushing yards per game, but the Lions held the Packers and Raiders to 47 and 50 rushing yards respectively the past two games. The Lions didn’t turn the ball over last week, and if they can limit giveaways against an Eagles team that ranks third with 21, the Lions should have a chance.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Lions RT Michael Ola, who was solid in his first start with the team last week, vs. Eagles LOLB Connor Barwin, who has 3.5 sacks this year.

--Lions WR Calvin Johnson, who ranks 10th in the NFL with 828 receiving yards, vs. Eagles CB Byron Maxwell, who has struggled with top-flight receivers this year.