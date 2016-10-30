Preview: Lions at Texans

Matthew Stafford is starting to get some MVP buzz as he lifts the Detroit Lions into contention, while Brock Osweiler is earning jeers for his high price tag and low performance for the Houston Texans. Osweiler will attempt to turn things around at Stafford's expense when the Texans host the Lions on Sunday.

Osweiler was 22-of-41 for 131 yards in a 27-9 loss at Denver on Monday to post an NFL season-low 3.2 yards per attempt and mark the third time this season he failed to record 200 passing yards on 40 or more attempts. "I think he can play better," Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters. "I know that the receivers can run routes better. We continue to work and we continue to go down the same inconsistent road, but eventually we have to find consistency or we're not going to be where we want to be." Stafford, in contrast, ranks seventh in the NFL in yards per attempt at 7.94 and boosted that number to 9.17 in a 20-17 win over Washington last week that extended the Lions' winning streak to three games. "I think he’s playing well," Detroit coach Jim Caldwell told reporters. "He’s confident. Guys are catching the ball well for him, but the thing that he’s interested (in) most, more than anything else, is winning. I’m sure he’d take far fewer stats and more wins."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Texans -2.5. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE LIONS (4-3): All three wins during Detroit's streak have come at home, and Stafford and company will get stiff tests from a pair of strong defenses in back-to-back road games at Houston and Minnesota. The offense could use the added dimension of running back Theo Riddick, who recorded 171 yards rushing and 191 receiving in the team's first five games but missed the last two with an ankle injury and remains questionable. Detroit has yet to play a game decided by more than seven points, and its four wins have come by a total of 11.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (4-3): Houston is 4-0 at home, and Osweiler is averaging 7.10 yards per attempt in front of Houston fans but 4.12 on the road. Osweiler is having a hard time getting on the same page with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has 36 receptions on 69 targets and only has recorded one 100-yard receiving performance this season - 113 on Sept. 18 - after posting six with Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett under center last season. Osweiler could be without another weapon this week in leading rusher Lamar Miller, who was limited to 11 carries against the Broncos due to a shoulder injury and is questionable.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Lions traded starting LB Kyle Van Noy and a seventh-round draft pick to New England for a sixth-rounder.

2. Houston placed Derek Newton (knees) on injured reserve and signed fellow T Jeff Adams.

3. Detroit CB Darius Slay (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday.

PREDICTION: Texans 24, Lions 21