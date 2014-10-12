Preview: Lions at Vikings

Minnesota quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be back in action but Detroit receiver Calvin Johnson could he held out of the contest when the Lions visit the Vikings on Sunday. Johnson has been bothered by an ankle injury since Sept. 21 and, after he aggravated the ankle in last Sunday’s loss to Buffalo, coach Jim Caldwell has hinted that letting him rest might be the best alternative. Bridgewater is back after missing one game due to an ankle ailment.

Bridgewater was solid in his first NFL start against Atlanta but missed the ensuing contest against Green Bay and the Vikings were pounded 42-10 with Christian Ponder drawing the start. “Anything will be a lift (from) the way we performed last week,” Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters. “Like I said before, I think our guys have a lot of confidence in (Bridgewater) and, hopefully, he’ll play well.” Detroit is tied with Green Bay for first place in the NFC North and is second in the NFL in scoring defense at 15.8 per game.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Lions –1.5. O/U: 45.

ABOUT THE LIONS (3-2): Johnson has just three receptions for 19 yards over the last two games and seems resigned that sitting out a contest may be the best thing per regaining his health. “You want to be smart,” Johnson told reporters. “You don’t want to put yourself in a position where you can’t be there for the team when it comes down to it there at the end, and that’s what we’re trying to be smart about right now.” Quarterback Matthew Stafford (1,397 yards, six touchdowns) and wideout Golden Tate (31 for 451) are starting to click, while outside linebacker DeAndre Levy (51 tackles, seven for losses) heads a unit that leads the NFL in total defense (282.4), ranks third in rushing defense (74.4) and sixth in pass defense (208).

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (2-3): Bridgewater has impressed with his play but his modest behavior has helped him win over the veterans in the locker room. “I think they have a lot of respect for him, and, obviously, they see his talent level as well,” Zimmer said. “So I think the combination of all those things, and really, his demeanor. He’s not a talkie, self-promoting kind of guy.” Running back Matt Asiata had a career-best 115 yards against the Lions last season and continues to be the lead back in place of suspended Adrian Peterson. Free safety Harrison Smith (ankle) hopes to play and is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with three.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Lions signed K Matt Prater and released Alex Henery after Henery missed three field goals in the loss to Buffalo.

2. Minnesota LB Chad Greenway (ribs) will likely miss his third straight game.

3. Detroit RB Joique Bell (concussion) could return for the first time since being injured against the New York Jets on Sept. 28.

PREDICTION: Lions 24, Vikings 20