Preview: Lions at Vikings

Teddy Bridgewater struggled to find any consistency in the season opener while Adrian Peterson barely broke a sweat with his limited workload. The two will look for better performances as the Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a battle of NFC North rivals.

A promising finish to his rookie season only heightened expectations for Bridgewater, who was sacked five times in a 20-3 setback to San Francisco on Monday. The 22-year-old also struggled in both meetings with Detroit in 2014, getting sacked eight times in a 17-3 loss in October while tossing five interceptions total in both defeats. Matthew Stafford threw for just 185 and 153 yards, respectively, in those victories over Minnesota, while going 19-for-30 with two touchdowns and as many interceptions in a 33-28 season-opening setback to San Diego on Sunday. Stafford was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and dismissed any hint of an upper right arm injury by telling reporters: “I‘m OK, ready to go.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Vikings -3. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE LIONS (0-1): Calvin Johnson was held in check last Sunday with just two catches for 39 yards, but could break out in a big way against Minnesota. The veteran wideout recorded an amazing 207-yard performance versus the Vikings in 2012 and has four touchdowns in his last five meetings. Rookie Ameer Abdullah rushed for a 24-yard touchdown on his first carry against the Chargers and looks to take advantage of a Vikings defense that was torched for 168 yards by 49ers running back Carlos Hyde.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (0-1): Labeling his team’s performance as “embarrassing,” Peterson rushed for 31 yards on only 10 carries in his first game since missing more than a year while dealing with child abuse allegations. Minnesota defensive end Everson Griffen provided bulletin-board material with his proclamation on Wednesday. “We’re going to beat Detroit,” Griffen told reporters. “I‘m very angry right now, as you can see, because we prepared way too hard (to lose on Monday). But we’re going to go out there and get ‘em.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Detroit WR Golden Tate told reporters that he expects to be a game-time decision as he deals with a quadriceps injury.

2. Minnesota WR Charles Johnson had just two catches for 27 yards on Monday after serving as Bridgewater’s go-to receiver during the preseason.

3. The Lions have won three of their last four meetings with the Vikings.

PREDICTION: Lions 20, Vikings 17