Lions leave it to defense in 17-3 win

MINNEAPOLIS -- With two of the Detroit Lions’ best players on offense injured and ruled out against the Minnesota Vikings, the defense made sure their presence wasn’t needed.

Detroit stifled, harassed and physically dominated the Vikings’ offense on Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium, leading the Lions to a 17-3 win in a game that wasn’t that close.

With wide receiver Calvin Johnson and running back Reggie Bush sidelined by ankle injuries, the Detroit offense didn’t do much either.

They didn’t have to.

“We didn’t turn the ball over and they got it back for us a bunch of times,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “We got the lead early and made Minnesota play from behind. When we can do that, our defense is at its best.”

Detroit’s defense was animalistic, sacking Vikings rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater eight times, picking him off on three occasions and holding the Vikings to 212 total yards.

“I think this is actually my first time with something of that nature,” Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said of the defensive dominance Sunday. “I’d have to think back to college. Obviously, it’s something great, but I think we could could have done more. That’s how I look at it.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, “They kicked out butt. We physically got beat. Give credit to Detroit. They did a good job.”

Suh had two sacks Sunday, giving him 30 1/2 for his career, a franchise record for defensive tackles.

“That’s great and I appreciate it, I definitely owe it to all my guys I play next to,” Suh said.

Detroit got all the offense it needed on the opening drive, scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to running back Theo Riddick. For Riddick, who sparked the drive with a 41-yard catch two plays earlier, it was his first career receiving touchdown.

The Lions overcame continued woes in their kicking game. Matt Prater, the team’s third kicker of the season who joined Detroit on Thursday, made only 1 of 3 attempts, missing on a 50-yard try in the second quarter and a 44-yarder in the third quarter.

He did connect on a 52-yard try at the end of the first half.

“When they send me out there, I‘m supposed to make them,” Prater said. “I‘m upset with my performance today, but I‘m glad we got the win.”

Running back Joique Bell, starting in place of Bush, had Detroit’s other touchdown, leaping over the top for a 1-yard score early in the fourth quarter. Bell rushed 18 times for 75 yards.

Riddick led the Lions with 75 yards on five catches before leaving the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

“Above all else, we always tell (the players) to win,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “It might not be pretty. On the road, it might not be pretty against a good team that played as well as they did on defense.”

Bridgewater finished 23-of-37 passing for 188 yards. Running back Jerick McKinnon led Minnesota with 40 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving.

“They just had the momentum the whole game,” McKinnon said. “We kept fighting, trying to get something working, but it just wasn’t happening.”

Minnesota’s lone score came on a 40-yard field goal by Blair Walsh late in the game.

Zimmer was clearly disappointed with his team’s second straight clunker after a 42-10 loss at Green Bay last week. After a strong week of practice, Zimmer said he’s struggling to figure out why that isn’t translating to the field on Sundays.

“I can handle getting beat, but I can’t handle getting out butts whipped like that,” Zimmer said. “I‘m the boss. It’s their job to please me, not the other way around.”

NOTES: Lions RB Theo Riddick left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. ... Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon made his first career NFL start. ... Lions S James Ihedigbo suffered an injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.