FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
QB Rodgers leads TD drive as Packers defeat 49ers
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 27, 2016 / 5:41 AM / a year ago

QB Rodgers leads TD drive as Packers defeat 49ers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Making his preseason debut, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the offense to one touchdown in his two possessions in a 21-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game on Friday night.

Rodgers, a healthy scratch in the Packers' first two preseason games, finished 6-of-9 for 60 yards in what might be his only playing time of the preseason.

The 49ers' top quarterbacks weren't quite as successful. Blaine Gabbert started and went 2-of-3 for 14 yards and added 15 yards on two runs on his two possessions. The former starter, Colin Kaepernick, went 2-of-6 for 14 yards and added 18 yards on four runs on his three possessions.

San Francisco struck first on what was scored as a 3-yard touchdown run by receiver Quinton Patton, who caught a backward pass from Gabbert. The score was set up by a 27-yard run by Carlos Hyde.

Rodgers answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb. That drive was kick-started by a 20-yard run by Eddie Lacy.

Green Bay took a 14-7 lead on its opening possession of the second half, with undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Callahan hitting receiver Jared Abbrederis for an 18-yard touchdown. Callahan was the star of the game, going 16-of-24 for 167 yards. The Packers extended the lead to 21-10 with 9:09 remaining in the game on undrafted rookie running back Brandon Burks' 19-yard touchdown run. Callahan made the key play when he escaped a pair of rushers and connected with undrafted rookie receiver Geronimo Allison for a gain of 51.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.