QB Rodgers leads TD drive as Packers defeat 49ers

Making his preseason debut, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the offense to one touchdown in his two possessions in a 21-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game on Friday night.

Rodgers, a healthy scratch in the Packers' first two preseason games, finished 6-of-9 for 60 yards in what might be his only playing time of the preseason.

The 49ers' top quarterbacks weren't quite as successful. Blaine Gabbert started and went 2-of-3 for 14 yards and added 15 yards on two runs on his two possessions. The former starter, Colin Kaepernick, went 2-of-6 for 14 yards and added 18 yards on four runs on his three possessions.

San Francisco struck first on what was scored as a 3-yard touchdown run by receiver Quinton Patton, who caught a backward pass from Gabbert. The score was set up by a 27-yard run by Carlos Hyde.

Rodgers answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb. That drive was kick-started by a 20-yard run by Eddie Lacy.

Green Bay took a 14-7 lead on its opening possession of the second half, with undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Callahan hitting receiver Jared Abbrederis for an 18-yard touchdown. Callahan was the star of the game, going 16-of-24 for 167 yards. The Packers extended the lead to 21-10 with 9:09 remaining in the game on undrafted rookie running back Brandon Burks' 19-yard touchdown run. Callahan made the key play when he escaped a pair of rushers and connected with undrafted rookie receiver Geronimo Allison for a gain of 51.