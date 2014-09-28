Preview: Packers at Bears

Aaron Rodgers implored Green Bay Packers fans to relax about the teams slow start, and 1-2 beginnings did not keep the team out of the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons. A loss to the rival Chicago Bears, who host the Packers on Sunday, could cause even Rodgers to re-examine his sense of urgency. Rodgers and Green Bay get a chance to pad their offensive numbers against a Bears secondary that is dealing with several injuries.

Chicago placed cornerback Charles Tillman on season-ending injured reserve this week after he had surgery to repair a torn right triceps, and safeties Chris Conte and Ryan Mundy are both questionable with shoulder ailments after going down in Mondays 27-19 win over the New York Jets. Those three, along with cornerback Kyle Fuller, are key members of a defense that is tied for the league lead with six interceptions. That depleted secondary is taking on a Packers passing offense that is averaging just 210.7 yards and was held scoreless over the final three quarters of Sundays 19-7 loss at Detroit.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -1.5. O/U: 50

ABOUT THE PACKERS (1-2): Green Bays offense was not just unable to move the ball last week, it also shot itself in the foot with a safety and a fumble return for a touchdown. Running back Eddie Lacy, who committed that fumble, was benched for part of last weeks game before being called out by his coach in the postgame press conference. “As a player, I think when the coach calls you out, that means he sees something in you that you can do or need to work on and get better as a player,” Lacy told reporters. “¦You just have to go out and continue to play. Itll get better throughout the course of the season.”

ABOUT THE BEARS (2-1): Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler is hoping things get better immediately, at least in terms of his play against the rival Packers. Cutler has lost six starts in a row to Green Bay and has 17 interceptions in nine contests against the division rival, but can lean on running back Matt Forte, who posted two of his five 100-yard rushing games versus the Packers last season. Forte has been active in the passing game with 11 receptions over the last two weeks but was held to a total of 44 rushing yards in that span on 25 carries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rodgers has won seven straight starts against the Bears.

2. Chicago WR Brandon Marshall was limited to one catch in Mondays win after aggravating his ankle injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

3. Green Bay LB Clay Matthews (groin) returned to practice on Wednesday but is still questionable.

PREDICTION: Bears 24, Packers 21