Packers 38, Bears 17: Aaron Rodgers passed for 302 yards and four touchdowns as visiting Green Bay evened its record by taking down rival Chicago.

Rodgers completed 22-of-28 passes and hit Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson with two TDs apiece for the Packers (2-2), who picked up their first road win. Eddie Lacy ran for a TD and Sam Shields returned an interception 62 yards to set up a score for Green Bay.

Jay Cutler went 22-of-34 for 256 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bears (2-2), who were held scoreless in the second half. Matt Forte ran for 122 yards and Martellus Bennett caught nine passes for 134 yards to lead the Chicago receiving corps.

The Bears ate up more than half the first quarter with their opening drive, ending in Cutler’s 11-yard TD pass to Brandon Marshall, and took a 17-14 lead with 3:57 remaining in the half when Cutler capped a drive lasting more than six minutes with an 8-yard scoring pass to Alshon Jeffery. Rodgers did not need nearly as much time to put the Packers back on top and found Cobb for a 22-yard TD with 1:03 left to send Green Bay into the half up 21-17.

Mason Crosby nailed a 53-yard field goal on the opening drive of the third to extend the advantage to seven points and the Packers made Cutler pay for an interception when Rodgers hit Nelson with an 11-yard TD pass. Shields’ pick on the ensuing drive set up Cobb’s second TD as Green Bay closed it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crosby had a streak of 19 straight made field goals come to an end when his 38-yard try in the fourth quarter was blocked. … Cutler has lost seven starts in a row against the Packers and now has 19 INTs in 10 games against Green Bay. … Rodgers has won eight straight over the Bears.