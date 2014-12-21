Preview: Packers at Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers have not been at their best away from home this season, but they can wrap up their 2014 road slate with a .500 record Sunday when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers’ seven road games have featured only one victory by more than three points - a 38-17 win at Chicago on Sept. 28. They have not won in Tampa Bay since 2003, but they certainly expect to play better than they did in last week’s 21-13 loss at Buffalo.

“We definitely want to be home (in the postseason), especially the way Aaron’s playing here right now,” Packers tight end Andrew Quarless told reporters this week of Aaron Rodgers, who has 12 touchdowns and five interceptions on the road, compared to 23 TDs and no interceptions at home. Green Bay can clinch a playoff berth this weekend, although it will need help from Philadelphia and/or Dallas, but the Packers remain focused on themselves as they attempt to avoid bringing a two-game skid into the regular-season finale versus Detroit. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has lost four straight games and currently is in line to pick first in the 2015 draft.

TV: 1 p.m., FOX. LINE: Packers -10.5. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE PACKERS (10-4): Green Bay has followed each of its first three losses with victories by the combined margin of 124-55, but to continue that trend they will need better play out of Rodgers, who was 17-of-42 for 185 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions last week. Rodgers, who is among the MVP front-runners, has thrown 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in the three games following a loss this season. Eddie Lacy enters this matchup with at least 100 scrimmage yards in seven straight games - the first time a Packer has ever done that - and has eight total TDs in his last six games.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (2-12): Tampa Bay has already lost at least 12 games for the third time in five seasons and is the only NFL team that has not won a home game in 2014. The Bucs average 18.1 points and have scored more than 17 points only three times following last week’s 19-17 loss to Carolina in which Josh McCown was limited to 13-of-28 for 154 yards. Doug Martin has had a very disappointing third season, but enjoyed his finest game of 2014 against the Panthers, running for a season-high 96 yards on 14 carries, although 63 of those yards came on one run.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lacy needs 60 rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards for the second straight season.

2. With a win over Tampa Bay, Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy will take aim at his 100th victory against Detroit next Sunday.

3. Bucs DE Jacquies Smith has 5.5 sacks in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Packers 33, Buccaneers 16