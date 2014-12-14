Preview: Packers at Bills

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have put on quite the performance at home, but they’ll need to continue that show on the road if they wish to bolster their chances at winning the NFC North and host a playoff game. Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdowns without an interception during the team’s five-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s showdown at the Buffalo Bills. “We have the opportunity to achieve the goals that we talk about every season, and the first and most important is winning your division and getting a home playoff game,” said Rodgers, who threw for 327 yards and three scores in Green Bay’s 43-37 victory over Atlanta on Monday.

The Packers, who can secure a postseason berth by coupling a win on Sunday with a Dallas loss, own a sterling 7-0 mark at home but are just 3-3 away from Lambeau Field - and have not emerged victorious in five visits to Western New York. Buffalo has won its last two home games but suffered a 24-17 setback last week despite Kyle Orton throwing for a season-best 355 yards in his return to Denver. The costly loss dropped the Bills one game behind the wild-card leaders with three to play.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -4.5. O/U: 50.5

ABOUT THE PACKERS (10-3): Eddie Lacy has soften up defenses by amassing 100-plus yards from scrimmage in each of the last six games, but the second-year back’s punishing style led to a bruised hip that prevented him from participating on the final drive against the Falcons. Lacy tentatively is expected to play despite being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but will face a sturdy Bills defense that is ranked fifth overall and eighth against the run. Jordy Nelson found the end zone twice last week and his 12 touchdowns has him tied for the league lead with Denver tight end Julius Thomas.

ABOUT THE BILLS (7-6): Orton derailed Green Bay’s bid for a perfect season in 2011 by throwing for 299 yards in his last meeting while playing for Kansas City. His primary weapon this time around could be rookie Sammy Watkins, who looks to follow in the massive footsteps provided by Julio Jones, as the Atlanta wideout torched the Packers secondary for 11 catches and 259 yards. The fourth overall pick, Watkins reeled in seven receptions for 127 yards against the Broncos last week and leads AFC rookies in receiving yards (822).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Green Bay leads the NFL with a plus-16 turnover differential while Buffalo is fifth (plus-9).

2. The Bills lead the league in sacks (48) and are only team with three players with nine or more (DE Mario Williams, DT Marcell Dareus and LB Jerry Hughes).

3. Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in Green Bay’s 34-7 victory over Buffalo on Sept. 19, 2010.

PREDICTION: Packers 28, Bills 17