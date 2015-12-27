Preview: Packers at Cardinals

Potential MVP candidate Carson Palmer and the Arizona Cardinals vie for their ninth consecutive victory and a bye in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Palmer improved to 25-4 in his last 29 starts and tied his career high with his 32nd passing touchdown last week as Arizona clinched the NFC West title with a 40-17 triumph over Philadelphia.

“The way he’s playing, I don’t think there’s anybody playing any better,” Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio of Palmer, who will turn 36 on Sunday. “Some guys have rushed for touchdowns and in their offense make a lot of things happen, but I don’t think there’s anybody in the league playing quarterback better than Carson Palmer.” Green Bay clinched its franchise-best seventh straight postseason berth last week with a 30-20 victory at Oakland and can secure the NFC North title with a win and a Minnesota loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. Rodgers, the reigning league MVP, will look to exploit a secondary that is without Pro Bowl selection Tyrann Mathieu (season-ending knee injury).

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -4.5. O/U: 49.5

ABOUT THE PACKERS (10-4): Eddie Lacy rushed for at least 100 yards in three of his previous four contests before being limited to just 23 on 11 carries versus the Raiders. The bruising back was limited in practice with a rib injury while backup James Starks is averaging six yards per carry over the last two contests. On the defensive side of the ball, veteran linebacker Julius Peppers had 2 1/2 sacks against Oakland and resides a half-sack shy of 10 for the ninth season.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (12-2): Rookie David Johnson has bolted on the scene with a flourish since claiming the starting job three games ago, highlighted by his 187-yard, three-touchdown performance versus the Eagles. The 24-year-old has amassed 378 yards in three contests and his 12 touchdowns (seven rushing, four receiving, one kickoff return) account for a franchise rookie record. Veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald, who is four receptions shy of his career-best total of 103 (2005), has just eight catches for 84 yards in the last two contests after reeling in at least eight in each of his previous five outings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona can clinch a first-round bye by winning one of its last two games or if Green Bay loses to Minnesota in Week 17.

2. Packers CB Sam Shields hasn’t been cleared to return from a concussion and is in line to miss his second straight contest.

3. Cardinals LB Deone Bucannon claimed NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording 11 tackles and returning an interception for a touchdown versus Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 27, Packers 24