Packers win on TD with three seconds left

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It looked like quarterback Aaron Rodgers was just going to spike the ball, but he decided to fake out most of the 70,875 in attendance, including some of his teammates and nearly all of the Dolphins, and it paid off in a big way.

Instead of a spike to stop the clock, Rodgers completed a 12-yard pass to Davante Adams and then completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Quarless with three seconds left to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 27-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“It’s one of those things that you don’t really tell anybody what’s going on,” Rodgers said of the non-spike play. “You’re just yelling clock and signaling clock and then right before I snapped it, I looked out to the right and they were way off outside so I just kind of faked it and moved. Davante wasn’t looking at me initially, but after he saw me probably moving he looked and I threw it.”

Rodgers completed 24 of 42 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns and engineered the winning 11-play, 60-yard drive.

“Aaron Rodgers and our offense in the two-minute drive were excellent,” Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb also caught touchdown passes for Green Bay (4-2), which has won three straight.

Miami (2-3), playing for the first time since beating Oakland 38-14 in London on Sept. 28, was unable to hold onto a 24-17 lead with five minutes left.

“They had more plays in the fourth quarter,” Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin said. “I thought it was a good, hard-fought football game, but they certainly deserve the win.”

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, running back Lamar Miller and wide receiver Mike Wallace scored for the Dolphins. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 231 yards and two scores with two interceptions.

Mason Crosby started the Packers’ comeback effort by making a 30-yard field goal with 4:09 left to pull the Packers within 24-20.

After forcing the Dolphins to punt, the Packers began their drive at the Miami 48 with 1:57 left.

Rodgers fumbled on third down after a sack by defensive ends Cameron Wake and Olivier Vernon, but the ball was recovered by right guard T.J. Lang to give the Packers another shot.

“I saw the ball pop loose and I knew I had to get out of the pile with it,” Lang said. “It’s my job, a loose ball, go jump on it, and it was obviously a big play to keep the drive alive.”

Facing a fourth-and-10, Rodgers completed an 18-yard pass to Nelson, who beat cornerback Brent Grimes on the play.

After a short pass to Cobb, who stayed inbounds with the clocking ticking under 20 seconds, the Packers rushed to the line of the scrimmage for what appeared to be a spike. But instead Rodgers threw a quick strike to wide receiver Adams for a 12-yard gain to the 4 as Adams got out of bounds to stop the clock with six seconds left instead of trying to reach the end zone.

“You’ve got to be smart, you can’t be stingy,” Adams said. “Maybe I do score on that, but if I don‘t, then what? We’d be sitting in here and you’re not asking me questions about how we won.”

Adams’ catch set the stage for Quarless.

“I was already thinking touchdown in my head once he signaled to me,” said Quarless, a tight end who beat linebacker Phillip Wheeler on the play. “It’s just about making the catch and keeping your feet in bounds and winning the game.”

The Dolphins trailed 17-10 to begin the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns by Miller and Wallace to take a 24-17 lead with 9:13 left.

Green Bay opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Nelson. Rodgers completed all five of his passes for 69 yards on the drive.

Both teams traded field goals with the Dolphins’ Caleb Strugis converting a 48-yarder and Crosby connecting from 43 yards for the Packers to take a 10-3 lead into the break.

“We just didn’t make enough plays in the first half in general,” Tannehill said. “You can’t just depend on one half.”

Tannehill’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Landry tied the game at 10-10 and the Packers responded with a touchdown by Cobb to regain the lead at 17-10.

NOTES: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers played in his 100th career regular-season game. Only former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino (217) has thrown for more touchdowns in his first 100 games than Rodgers’ 203 in NFL history. ... DE Cameron Wake had his first sack for the Dolphins since his two in the season opener against New England. ... Dolphins RB Knowshown Moreno (elbow) returned to action after missing the last two games and rushed for 10 yards on six carries.