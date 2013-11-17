Preview: Packers at Giants

The epitaph was being written for the New York Giants after they opened with six straight losses, but they have come back from the dead and shockingly climbed back into the postseason picture. The resurgent Giants will go for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Things have also taken a dramatic turn for Green Bay, which had control of the NFC North until dropping its last two following an injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

New York, which trails NFC East co-leaders Dallas and Philadelphia by 1 1/2 games, has a penchant for making late-season playoff drives under coach Tom Coughlin, culminating in a pair of Super Bowl titles since the 2007 season. “We’re just trying to do the best we can do and you know we had a miserable time getting something done in the first six games ... but we have a long way to go,” Coughlin said. The Packers will turn to third-string QB Scott Tolzien after backup Seneca Wallace was hurt last week.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Giants -4.5. O/U: 42.5.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (5-4): Green Bay was atop its division following a four-game winning streak but Rodgers hurt his collarbone in a Monday night showdown against Chicago - the latest and most damaging in a spate of injuries that has ravaged the roster. Wallace went down in the first quarter of last week’s 27-13 home loss to Philadelphia, prompting the NFL debut of Tolzien, who acquitted himself reasonably well by throwing for 280 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Despite a banged-up offensive line, the Packers will likely feature a heavy dose of rookie running back Eddie Lacy, who in the past six games has rushed for 618 yards and had at least 22 carries.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (3-6): The biggest reasons for New York’s turnaround have been cutting down on turnovers and a revival of a defense that surrendered an average of more than 34 points through the first six games but has permitted a total of 34 in the last three wins. Quarterback Eli Manning was a turnover machine during the season-opening skid, tossing 15 of his 16 interceptions and losing four fumbles, but he has been picked off only once during the current winning streak. A running game that was non-existent received a major boost last week with the season debut of Andre Brown, who rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries to alleviate the pressure on Manning.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Giants blasted the visiting Packers 38-10 last season, getting three TD passes from Manning and 147 yards on the ground.

2. Green Bay signed former backup QB Matt Flynn to the roster this week.

3. The Giants are the second team in league history to win their next three following an 0-6 start, joining Tennessee in 2009.

PREDICTION: Giants 23, Packers 16