Giants 27, Packers 13: Eli Manning threw for 279 yards and a touchdown as host New York won its fourth straight to climb back into the NFC East race.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul returned a fourth-quarter interception 24 yards for a touchdown and the Giants (4-6) limited Green Bay (5-5) to 55 yards rushing to move within 1 1/2 games of division-leading Philadelphia. Victor Cruz had eight catches for 110 yards and Brandon Jacobs scored on a 1-yard plunge as New York handed the Packers their third straight defeat.

Scott Tolzien, making his first career start as the third different quarterback to start in the last three games for Green Bay, finished 24-of-34 for 339 yards and three second-half interceptions. Rookie Eddie Lacy, who averaged 103 yards rushing in his last six, had a short TD run but was held to 27 yards on 14 carries.

The Giants scored the first 10 points on Manning’s 26-yard scoring strike to Rueben Randle in the first quarter and Josh Brown’s 40-yard field goal, but Mason Crosby countered with a pair for the Packers, including a 57-yarder as time expired in the first half to cut the deficit to 10-6.

Jon Beason’s interception set up a 28-yard field goal by Brown before Jacobs powered in from 1 yard out after the Giants stopped Green Bay’s fake punt attempt to extend the lead to 20-6 with 25 seconds left in the third. The Packers responded with a five-play, 83-yard drive capped by Lacy’s 4-yard run, but defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul picked off Tolzien and returned it 24 yards for a 27-13 edge with 10:49 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Manning was intercepted by Tramon Williams late in the second quarter, pushing his league-worst total to 17 picks. ... WR Jordy Nelson had eight receptions for 117 yards for Green Bay, which fell one game behind NFC North co-leaders Detroit and Chicago. ... Jacobs’ rushing touchdown was the 60th of his career, adding to his team record.