Preview: Packers at Jaguars

There is a rare optimism surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they will face a rugged test out of the gate when two-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers pay a visit in Sunday's season opener. The Packers are being viewed as legitimate Super Bowl contenders while the Jaguars are seeking their first winning record since 2007.

Jacksonville's offense took a major step forward last season and now the hope is the same will hold true for the defense following a major overhaul that included bringing in three free agents and drafting a pair of elite prospects. "I’m not one for predictions and all of that stuff, but I’m confident that the product we’re putting out there Sunday is better than what we’ve had any year since I’ve been here – since probably ’07," Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis said. Green Bay won its first six games last season before finishing 10-6 and losing in the divisional round of the playoff in overtime. Rodgers had his lowest completion percentage (60.7) and passing yards per game (238.8) since taking over as the team's start, but he gets back top wide receiver Jordy Nelson from injury and a slimmed-down running back Eddie Lacy.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -4.5. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE PACKERS (2015: 10-6, second in NFC North): Green Bay's passing game took a major dip due to the absence of Nelson, who missed the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL after amassing 98 receptions for 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014. He did not play a snap in the preseason but Packers coach Mike McCarthy expects Nelson to be "full-bore" for Week 1. Lacy reportedly was as much as 30 pounds above his playing weight last season and it showed as he managed only 758 yards and three TDs on the ground after rushing for more than 1,100 yards in each of his first two seasons and 20 touchdowns. Defensive end Mike Daniels, linebacker Clay Matthews and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix lead a unit that was sixth against the pass (227.6 yards) last season.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2015: 5-11, third in AFC South): Second-year QB Blake Bortles improved from 11 scoring passes to 35 last season and has a pair of emerging stars in wideouts Allen Robinson (80 receptions, 1,400 yards, 14 TDs) and Allen Hurns (64, 1,031, 10). Running back T.J. Yeldon had a decent rookie season but struggled in short-yard situations, leading to the decision to sign bruising back Chris Ivory. The Jaguars plunged into the free-agent waters to plug a defense that ranked 31st in scoring (28.0) by signing tackle Malik Jackson, free safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Prince Amukamara. They also drafted cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Myles Jack to go with 2014 No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler, who missed his first season with a knee injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Green Bay owns the second-best record (104-55-1) in the NFL -- behind only New England -- over the past 10 seasons.

2. Jacksonville is 1-10 in September over the past three seasons.

3. Rodgers owns the highest career passer rating (104.1) in NFL history.

PREDICTION: Packers 23, Jaguars 20