Preview: Packers at Lions

(Updated: UPDATES with Rodgers ruled out, Flynn starting in paragraphs 1 and 2)

The Green Bay Packers have been in a tailspin since losing Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone, and they will have to survive another game without their star quarterback when they travel to Detroit for a Thanksgiving showdown with the Lions. The Packers need a win to stay afloat in the NFC North after a 26-26 tie against Minnesota on Sunday. Green Bay is one win behind the Bears and Lions, who wasted a chance to take the lead by losing 24-21 to Tampa Bay.

Rodgers was officially ruled out Wednesday, meaning Matt Flynn will get a chance to deliver Green Bay’s first win since Week 8. Flynn came off the bench to pass for 218 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings, rallying the Packers from a 23-7 deficit. The Lions know Flynn all too well - he threw six touchdown passes against them in the 2011 regular-season finale.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: N/A. O/U: N/A.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (5-5-1): Green Bay’s four-game winless streak can’t be blamed entirely on the quarterback situation, as the defense has allowed 409.5 yards per game over the past four contests compared to 331.1 in the first seven. The Packers also are minus-3 in turnover margin over that span, though they did not have a giveaway against Minnesota. Rookie running back Eddie Lacy has been the workhorse for Green Bay with Rodgers out, and he gained 158 yards on 31 touches against Minnesota.

ABOUT THE LIONS (6-5): Detroit has been hurt by self-inflicted wounds, committing eight turnovers in back-to-back losses since seizing control of the division with a win over the Bears in Week 10. Turnovers are the only thing slowing down the Lions’ offense, which ranks sixth in total yards (412.1) and third in passing (308.4). The defense has held five straight opponents under 100 yards rushing but has struggled against the pass.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lacy has recorded 22 or more carries in seven of the last eight games, averaging 94.4 rushing yards during that span.

2. Detroit has lost its Thanksgiving Day game the last nine years. It’s last win was a 22-14 triumph over Green Bay in 2003.

3. Johnson has 861 receiving yards over the past five contests, the most in a five-game span in NFL history.

PREDICTION: Packers 26, Lions 24