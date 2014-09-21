Lions 19, Packers 7: Reggie Bush rushed for a touchdown and the Detroit defense accounted for nine points as the Lions knocked off visiting Green Bay.
Don Carey scored on a fumble return and DeAndre Levy produced a safety as Detroit (2-1) defeated the Packers for only the third time in the last 18 meetings. Matthew Stafford was 22-of-34 for 246 yards and overcame two interceptions and a lost fumble while Calvin Johnson had six receptions for 82 yards.
Aaron Rodgers was 16-of-27 for 162 yards and one touchdown for Green Bay (1-2). The Packers were outgained 353-223 and only possessed the ball for 21 minutes, 47 seconds.
The Lions were threatening to add to a five-point lead in the third quarter when Green Bays Julius Peppers sacked Stafford, forced him to fumble and recovered the ball at the Packers 13. The mistake didnt hurt Detroit as Green Bay continued to sputter offensively and Bush sailed into the end zone from 26 yards out to make it 19-7 with 10:40 remaining.
Detroit jumped ahead 7-0 on Careys 40-yard fumble return less than three minutes into the game before the Packers tied it late in the quarter on Rodgers 10-yard scoring pass to Andrew Quarless. Levy tackled Green Bays Eddie Lacy in the end zone for a safety early in the second quarter and Nate Freese tacked on a 30-yarder with 6:16 remaining to give the Lions a 12-7 lead.
GAME NOTEBOOK: Lions MLB Stephen Tulloch (knee) injured himself while celebrating a first-half sack and Carey (hamstring) also departed with a first-half injury. ¦ Packers WR Jordy Nelson had just five catches for 59 yards after having a career-high 209 yards against the New York Jets last week. ¦ Bush finished with 99 total yards (61 rushing, 38 receiving).