Lions 19, Packers 7
September 21, 2014 / 8:33 PM / 3 years ago

Lions 19, Packers 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lions 19, Packers 7: Reggie Bush rushed for a touchdown and the Detroit defense accounted for nine points as the Lions knocked off visiting Green Bay.

Don Carey scored on a fumble return and DeAndre Levy produced a safety as Detroit (2-1) defeated the Packers for only the third time in the last 18 meetings. Matthew Stafford was 22-of-34 for 246 yards and overcame two interceptions and a lost fumble while Calvin Johnson had six receptions for 82 yards.

Aaron Rodgers was 16-of-27 for 162 yards and one touchdown for Green Bay (1-2). The Packers were outgained 353-223 and only possessed the ball for 21 minutes, 47 seconds.

The Lions were threatening to add to a five-point lead in the third quarter when Green Bays Julius Peppers sacked Stafford, forced him to fumble and recovered the ball at the Packers 13. The mistake didnt hurt Detroit as Green Bay continued to sputter offensively and Bush sailed into the end zone from 26 yards out to make it 19-7 with 10:40 remaining.

Detroit jumped ahead 7-0 on Careys 40-yard fumble return less than three minutes into the game before the Packers tied it late in the quarter on Rodgers 10-yard scoring pass to Andrew Quarless. Levy tackled Green Bays Eddie Lacy in the end zone for a safety early in the second quarter and Nate Freese tacked on a 30-yarder with 6:16 remaining to give the Lions a 12-7 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lions MLB Stephen Tulloch (knee) injured himself while celebrating a first-half sack and Carey (hamstring) also departed with a first-half injury. ¦ Packers WR Jordy Nelson had just five catches for 59 yards after having a career-high 209 yards against the New York Jets last week. ¦ Bush finished with 99 total yards (61 rushing, 38 receiving).

