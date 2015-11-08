Late pick helps Panthers (8-0) stay perfect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It’s easy for the Carolina Panthers to focus on the results these days after another key victory with a dicey ending.

“It felt great how we played because we stopped them at the end,” defensive end Kony Ealy said. “But we have to learn how to put our foot down on their throats.”

Cam Newton threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Panthers flexed against one of the NFC’s established powers, remaining unbeaten by holding off the Green Bay Packers 37-29 on Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

This one wasn’t secured until linebacker Thomas Davis made an interception on a fourth-down play near the goal line after the Packers threatened to wipe out a 23-point hole in the last eight minutes.

Davis intercepted Aaron Rodgers’ fourth-and-goal pass from the 4-yard line on the first play after the two-minute warning. Wide receiver Randall Cobb was open on the play, but Rodgers missed him under heavy duress from defensive tackle Kawann Short. Rodgers had four touchdown passes and was sacked five times.

“I just made the catch, but it was fourth down anyway,” Davis said. “I cannot stress enough how much (Short) meant going in there and making it happen.”

The Panthers (8-0) continued the best start in franchise history with their second victory in less than a week after recovering in overtime to defeat the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

“We let another team come back on us,” Davis said. “That was because of Aaron Rodgers.”

It was another game full of offensive snafus for Green Bay (6-2), which has lost consecutive games for the first time since November 2013 to fall into a first-place NFC North tie with the Vikings (6-2).

“It’s going to hurt a little bit, obviously,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said. “That’s not the type of game that we are capable of playing, but we just have to look past it at this point.”

Even at the regular season’s midway mark, Sunday’s result between NFC divisional leaders could go a long way in determining the home-field assignments for the playoffs in January.

Newton’s numbers were rather ordinary, as he completed 15 of 30 passes for 297 yards with one interception. Rodgers ended up 25 of 48 for 369 yards.

Newton turned in several clutch plays, particularly in the first three quarters.

“He can scramble around and up in the pocket and he can produce a lot of plays,” Packers cornerback Demarious Randall said. “I thought I was in position to make a lot of plays.”

And then he did. Randall intercepted Newton with 3:38 remaining, putting the Packers at the Carolina 22 and trialing by eight.

Green Bay had fourth-down pickups on its final two possessions, but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-goal when Rodgers threw the ball up in desperation.

“You feel pretty good with our defense on the field,” Carolina tight end Greg Olsen said. “They did enough.”

The Packers were frustrated by segments of the game, but they said they’ll work through this sudden slump.

“Guys are emotional, that’s part of the game is emotion,” offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga said. “No one is pointing fingers at anybody. That’s not what we do here.”

Green Bay showed life in the second half, striking for a 53-yard touchdown on Rodgers’ pass to Cobb just one minute into the second half.

A 13-play, 82-yard drive for the Panthers that consumed more than six minutes resulted in a third-quarter field goal. With a 30-14 lead, it helped stall Green Bay’s momentum.

Newton’s 14-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Devin Funchess sent the Panthers to a 37-14 lead with 9:22 remaining. Funchess dragged Randall the final 3 yards and into the end zone to score his first career touchdown.

“Everything has been good this year,” Funchess said. “I wouldn’t have thought that I would be on an 8-0 team coming straight out of college (at Michigan).”

The Packers answered with a 29-yard screen pass play to running back James Starks at the 7:54 mark.

Rodgers threw 3 yards to tight end Richard Rodgers with 3:43 left and suddenly Carolina’s 23-point lead shrunk to 37-29.

Newton ran for a touchdown and threw for two scores in the second quarter as the Panthers built a 27-7 lead.

He ran in from 1 yard out, threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Olsen and lofted a 39-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Corey Brown.

Green Bay responded to Carolina’s field goal on the game’s opening possession. Rodgers directed an 11-play drive that ended with his 1-yard pass to Richard Rodgers.

Carolina kicker Graham Gano connected on first-half field goals of 20 and 49 yards, but missed from 43 yards out. He made a 22-yarder in the third quarter.

NOTES: Panthers C Ryan Kalil was back in his starting role after missing Monday night’s game against Indianapolis with a high ankle sprain. ... Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 77 yards a week earlier in a loss to Denver, exceeded that with 117 first-half passing yards vs. Carolina. ... Since entering the NFL in 2012, LB Luke Kuechly of the Panthers leads the NFL in tackles with more than 520. ... Green Bay LB Julius Peppers played his first eight seasons with the Panthers. He’s in his 14th NFL season. ... Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers was the first head coach of the Panthers. ... Green Bay is home to face the Detroit Lions next week. ... After playing three consecutive home games, the Panthers visit Tennessee next week.