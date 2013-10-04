Green Bay Packers - PlayerWatch

FB John Kuhn (hamstring) has practiced without limitations the last two days and is expected to be OK to play Sunday against Detroit. Kuhn missed Green Bay’s pre-bye week loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 22.

OLB Clay Matthews (hamstring) went through the team’s padded practice Thursday on a full-time basis. Afterward, Matthews said with regard to his status for the game Sunday against Detroit: “I plan to play. I’ll be out there this Sunday. (The hamstring‘s) feeling good.” Matthews was upgraded from limited status in practice Wednesday as he returned to the field for the first time since being held out of the second half of the Packers’ last game, a loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 22, before their bye week.

TE Jermichael Finley (concussion) practiced Thursday in full for the second straight day and is on track to play Sunday against Detroit. Finley was knocked out of Green Bay’s loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 22 before the Packers had their bye week.

FS Morgan Burnett (hamstring) practiced Thursday on a full-time basis for the second straight day. The team’s top safety is expected to make his belated season debut Sunday against Detroit after missing the first three games because of the nagging leg injury.

RB Johnathan Franklin (foot) practiced Thursday in full for the second straight day and is expected to be fine to play Sunday against Detroit. Franklin likely will split time with fellow rookie Eddie Lacy in the backfield and also is a candidate to return kicks.

RB Eddie Lacy (concussion) continued to practice on a full-time basis Thursday and should play Sunday, when the Packers host Detroit coming off their bye week. The rookie missed the last game, Sept. 22 at Cincinnati, because of the head injury.