Green Bay Packers - PlayerWatch

OLB Andy Mulumba (ankle) took part in practice Friday and is probable to face the Vikings games.

DT Ryan Pickett (knee) took part in practice Friday and is probable to face the Vikings.

QB Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) did some throwing off to the side during practice Thursday, an encouraging sight as the team leader possibly gets close to making a return - although he has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Rodgers has missed the last two games because of a small fracture in the collarbone on his non-throwing left side.

CB Sam Shields (hamstring) did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable to face the Vikings.

RT Don Barclay (knee) did not practice Friday and was ruled out of the Vikings game.

C Evan Dietrich-Smith (knee) took part in practice Friday and is probable to face the Vikings.

DE/OLB Mike Neal (abdomen) took part in practice Friday and is probable to face the Vikings.

CB James Nixon (knee) did not practice Friday and was ruled out of the Vikings game.

OLB Nick Perry (foot/ankle) did not practice Friday and was ruled out of the Vikings game.

DL Johnny Jolly (groin) did not practice this week and is listed as doubtful to face Minnesota.

CB Micah Hyde (groin) took part in practice Friday and was listed as probable to face the Vikings.