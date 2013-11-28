Green Bay Packers - PlayerWatch

--TE Brandon Bostick (concussion) hasn’t been ruled out from playing Thursday at Detroit, though he didn’t practice on this short week after suffering the head injury in the 26-26 tie with Minnesota on Sunday. Bostick is questionable for the game.

--LG Josh Sitton (back) will be fine to make his customary start in the Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit on Thursday. Sitton, who is probable for the game, had full status in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

--QB Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) has been ruled out from playing in the Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit on Thursday. Rodgers practiced on a limited basis Wednesday for the second straight day, but he hasn’t been cleared by the team’s medical staff to play a game as he recovers from the fractured collarbone in his non-throwing left shoulder. This will be the fourth straight missed game for Rodgers. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Matt Flynn will make the start Thursday as the Packers look to end a four-game winless streak (0-3-1) and try to stay in contention for the NFC North lead. Flynn would become the Packers’ fourth different starting quarterback in the last five games.

--CB Sam Shields (hamstring) is expected to play Thursday at Detroit. Shields, who has missed the last two games, had full status for the second straight day in the team’s abbreviated practice Wednesday. The starter is listed as probable for the game.

--RT Don Barclay (knee) is probable to play Thursday at Detroit. Barclay had limited work in the team’s condensed practices Tuesday and Wednesday. If Barclay is able to go against the Lions after missing the last two games, he likely would be back at his starting spot after Marshall Newhouse filled in with mixed results.

--RT Marshall Newhouse (shoulder) is probable for the game at Detroit on Thursday. Newhouse had full status in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Newhouse started the last two games in place of an injured Don Barclay. However, Barclay returned this week and also is probable to play and presumably will regain his starting spot.

--DE C.J. Wilson (ankle) has been ruled out for the game Thursday at Detroit. The veteran backup is recovering from a significant lower leg injury he sustained late in the 26-26 tie against Minnesota on Sunday.

--OLB/DE Mike Neal (abdomen) was held out of the team’s abbreviated practice Wednesday but is probable to play Thursday at Detroit. Neal, who has been dealing with general soreness after games the last few weeks, was a full-time participant in the team’s jog-through practice Tuesday.

--RB Johnathan Franklin (concussion/neck) is out for the game Thursday at Detroit. The rookie backup is recovering from a hit to the helmet he sustained as he was tackled on the game-opening kickoff in the 26-26 tie against Minnesota on Sunday.

--ILB Jamari Lattimore (quadriceps) won’t be available for the game Thursday at Detroit. Lattimore, a backup on defense and key special-teams contributor, didn’t practice on this short week after sustaining the leg injury in the 26-26 tie against Minnesota on Sunday.

--OLB Nick Perry (foot/ankle) is probable to play Thursday at Detroit. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday he is “encouraged” that Perry, among a few other injured starters who returned to the field this week, would be a go in the holiday game. Perry missed the last two games.

--DL Johnny Jolly (groin) is expected to resume playing Thursday at Detroit after missing a game. The veteran starter is probable for the game after practicing on a full-time basis Tuesday and Wednesday.