Green Bay Packers - PlayerWatch

QB Aaron Rodgers was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Rodgers completed 22 of 28 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for a near-perfect passer rating of 151.2 to lead the Packers to a 38-17 win at the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Rodgers also surpassed 25,000 passing yards for his career in the game, doing so with the fewest pass attempts (3,065) in NFL history

OLB Clay Matthews is probable to play Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings. Matthews, who has been dealing with a groin injury the last two weeks, participated in practice on a full-time basis the last two days. He isn’t considered any worse for the wear on a short week after playing 60 percent of the Chicago Bears’ snaps in the Packers’ 38-17 win Sunday.

ILB Brad Jones has a shot to resume playing Thursday night, when the Packers host the rival Vikings. Jones missed the last three games because of a quadriceps injury but is considered probable for Thursday. If the veteran is activated after he went through this week’s abbreviated practice schedule on a limited basis, Green Bay figures to stick with an effective Jamari Lattimore at the starting spot vacated by Jones after the season opener

OLB/DE Mike Neal was added to the injury report Wednesday with a hip injury that kept him from participating in the team’s light workout on the eve of Thursday’s matchup with the Vikings. McCarthy is hopeful Neal, who is on the injury list as probable, will be available to play.

RG T.J. Lang was added to the injury report Wednesday with a non-injury-related issue. Lang is probable for Thursday’s game against Minnesota and expected to make his customary start

WR Jarrett Boykin won’t play Thursday against the Vikings. It will be the second straight missed game for Boykin. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Boykin’s groin injury, which he sustained last week in practice, is “a little worse” than originally believed and he could be in jeopardy of also being out for the Oct. 12 game at the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Davante Adams will continue to work as the team’s No. 3 wideout behind Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb with Boykin sidelined.

DT Josh Boyd is doubtful to play Thursday against the Vikings. Boyd has been off the field this week after suffering a knee injury in the win at Chicago on Sunday.

ILB Sam Barrington also isn’t expected to be available for Thursday’s game. The special-teams contributor is doubtful to play after a hamstring injury flared up in the victory at Chicago on Sunday.